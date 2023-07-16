Alcaraz’s plan to avoid French Open heartbreak over Djokovic in Wimbledon final | Tennis News





For the second time in more than five weeks, Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match. When they first met, Alcaraz stunned the 23-time Grand Slam winner at the 2022 Madrid Open, just 24 hours after beating Rafael Nadal. However, in the second encounter, the Spaniard was heartbroken in the French Open quarter-finals last month as he suffered from cramp after bouncing back to win the second set. Alcaraz eventually went down in four sets. He will now have a chance to redeem himself when he takes on seven-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic on center court in Sunday’s final. And ahead of the tantalizing clash, Alcaraz revealed their plan to avoid a repeat of Roland-Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in their men’s singles semi-final tennis match on day 12 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP) Djokovic and Alcaraz have barely been in the same draw since meeting in 2019, despite being arguably the two best players on the tour currently. They were on a collision course during a French Open preparation event, but the two suffered an early exit before Roland Garros set up their meeting. Alcaraz bounced back in stunning fashion in the set, winning it 7-5 after losing the first set 6-3 to Djokovic. But after the tight start to the match, Alcaraz started having cramps. He then received medical assistance in the third set for which he had to forfeit, before losing 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1. Having learned his lesson in Paris, Alcaraz revealed he would focus more on mental preparation for the game against Djokovic to avoid cramps. I try to enter the field with less nerves than I probably had at Roland-Garros, in the semi-finals, Alcaraz said. I try to pull all the nerves, I try to take advantage of this moment because probably in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros, I probably didn’t enjoy it at all in the first set. I will do something different from the game. I prepare for the match a little differently from Roland-Garros. It will be different for me. I hope not to have cramp during the final. I think I’ll be better on Sunday. Well, physically I will do the same, what I did before the games. Probably in the mental part, I’ll do something different, to stay calm, to show that I’m not nervous. Some exercises in the mental part. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m going to exercise to stay calm and forget – or I’ll try to forget that I’m going to play a final against Novak,” he added. Djokovic relishes another showdown with Alcaraz While Alcaraz repeatedly said during his 2023 Wimbledon campaign that he dreamed of making it to the final and facing the Serb, Djokovic reacted in the blockbuster final, admitting he was acted as the best matchup at the top possible. This is probably the most anticipated final since the start of the tournament, for most people. Alcaraz, myself… This will be his first Wimbledon final, he said. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At the HT Sports Desk, passionate journalists work around the clock to provide detailed updates on the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stats-based technical analysis, latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and more. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-reveals-master-plan-to-avoid-french-open-heartache-against-novak-djokovic-in-wimbledon-final-101689443523714.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos