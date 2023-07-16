What is ‘gorpcore’ fashion – and how to pull it off





Getty Images Stylist Courtney Joe breaks down the gorpcore fashion revival and how to do it right.

Gorpcore is a trend that is far from new. Coined by The Cut in 2017, the name is inspired by the acronym GORP, as in good old raisins and peanuts, the go-to snack for a hungry hiker and what we Kiwis call scroggin. But in recent years, we’ve seen a steady revival of gorpcore, including through luxury designer collaborations (think Gucci and The North Face, Dior and Birkenstock), street style, and now the current cold snap. . There’s a distinct streetwear element that lends itself to the urban utilitarianism of gorpcore attire if you want borg fleeces, windbreakers and hiking boots expertly paired with selvedge denim, chore jackets and boots. fisherman’s hats. Everyday sneakers err on the technical side and down jackets are the layer of choice. You are dressed for the outdoors, without having to go out. And whether or not you choose to brave the elements, your sartorial satisfaction lies in knowing (and looking) you’re prepared, whatever the weather. Call it absurd, but maybe it’s a sign of the times. Changes in fashion have long mirrored social, economic and cultural shifts and in this current mood, dressing to survive seems to make sense. With this trend, fashion East function. Here’s what to keep in mind when going gorpcore. top layer Any Great Walk enthusiast will tell you that layering is key to surviving the elements. But the rules are less prescriptive when it comes to gorpcore temperature regulation which comes after styling. Ditch the three-layer system in favor of a more literal approach to layering. The signature Gorpcores silhouette is oversized, so the more volume the better. Start with an oversized cotton t-shirt or hoodie. Quiet luxury can take a back seat here, pledging allegiance to your favorite brand (extra points for those who are purpose-driven, like Patagonia) is important for street cred, so keep printed logos in mind for your basics. Provided Gorpcore accessories (like reflective wraparound sunglasses) have such an ugly appeal, they’re cool. A zip-up fleece vest makes a handy mid-layer and is best worn under a roomy windbreaker or larger-than-life down jacket. A gorpcore fit is rarely complete without a hat, so don’t be afraid to layer them up too. A knit hood is an edgy take on a classic beanie. Throw on a cap or bucket hat over it and you’re good to go. WEAR-RESISTANT While you may not need your everyday clothes to perform, technical textiles are paramount to a gorpcore lifestyle. Opt for fabric formulations like windproof and waterproof Gore-Tex (Arcteryx’s storm-proof Gore-Tex jackets are a cult Gorpcore favorite) and woven ripstop nylon to withstand the wear and tear of any urban commute . Swap your regular trainers for shoes designed for the outdoors, think ankle-reinforced tops, engineered outsoles, rocker laces and sleek silhouettes. Streetwear can be sustainable to strike the right balance and pair your cutting edge adventure wear with cotton canvas carpenter jackets and utility pants. Provided Swap your regular sneakers for Gorpey shoes designed for the outdoors. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY The irony of embracing technical clothing for non-technical purposes may be lost on some, but there’s no denying the zeitgeisty appeal of accessories that are so ugly they’re cool. Case in point? Wraparound sunglasses. While a true gorpcore enthusiast might prefer the detail-enhancing Prizm lens technology of Oakleys reflective sunglasses, those looking to get it cheaper might find luck at the local gas station. For a luxe take that further shades your peripherals, try Balenciagas’ oversized metallic wraps, a celebrity-worthy frame favored by Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber. The same mindset applies here to your beverage bottle of choice. Heritage all-steel brand Stanley recently gained popularity on TikTok with its Quencher insulated tumbler, proving that temperature-controlled drinks really do taste better. Other notable mentions are the Hydro Flask and Frank Green bottles (the bigger the better). BUY

