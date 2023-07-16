Man behind 2015 viral blue-black dress accused of trying to kill wife – News





Keir Johnston repeatedly assaulted his wife at their home before brandishing a knife and attempting to strangle her Photo: Twitter By web office Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 11:10 AM Last update: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 11:27 The man behind the viral black and blue or gold and white dress that blew up the internet in 2015 is becoming famous again. This time, for the wrong reasons. A Scotsman, Keir Johnston, 38, has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston. The couple married in 2015, after which Keir was known to have committed domestic violence and coercive control against his wife for 11 years, which ultimately led to his attempted murder. According to media reports, Keir appeared in Glasgow High Court on Monday, following his repeated assault attempts which took place between April 2019 and March 2022, where he assaulted his wife, pushed her against a wall, yelled at her and l strangled. . This led to him trying to kill her last March, by pinning her to the ground and compressing her neck. Keir has denied all allegations against him, including that he repeatedly assaulted his wife at their home before brandishing a knife and attempting to strangle her. The case will go to a preliminary hearing before a trial in 2024. He reportedly tried to isolate Grace from her friends and family and would watch her money and decide how much she would have access to. He also allegedly once got her into a headache and dragged her out of a pub after she refused to leave. Once he tried to get into a vehicle she was sitting in and hit her through the open window. The couple shot to fame in 2015, when a wedding guest posted a photo of Grace’s mother, Cecilia Bleasdale’s dress at her daughter’s wedding. The debate has divided the internet to the point that celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen have voiced their opinions. The couple were even invited to the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where Bleasdale walked in wearing the dress, which was indeed black and blue. They received a check for $10,000 and a trip to the Caribbean by Ellen. READ ALSO :

