Staten Island fashion show to focus on unique aspects of the borough





STATEN ISLAND, NY A contemporary fashion exhibit focusing on the unique aspects of Staten Island is set to open later this month at the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art on the grounds of the Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden in Livingston. Staten Island Mode: Identity, Memory, Fashion is a community exploration of what people wear and why in relation to personal and local identity. It features memories and experiences of the borough, curated by fashion scholars Jenna Rossi-Camus and Alexis Romano. We are thrilled to open Staten Island Mode at the Newhouse Center. Not only is this the first major fashion exhibit on Staten Island, but it focuses on unique stories and objects from the community, said Melissa West, director and senior curator of the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art. Rossi-Camus and Romano, both from Staten Island, had a chance meeting in 2011 while studying UK fashion history. It was during an informal conversation in a London pub that they discovered their common origin and began to imagine the exhibition that would become Staten Island Mode. A Wu Wear t-shirt, a handmade hat, a ball gown, clothes passed down from family members and personal photographs that capture memories of clothes and places by privileging and displaying these textures of life, Staten Island Fashion challenges hierarchical narratives of what fashion is, and argues that everyday dressers are the authors of fashion, Romano said. Staten Island Mode features themed installations of clothing and photography, emphasizing the importance of clothing in shaping identity and self-expression. Through a curatorial experience involving open calls for participation, the exhibition captures the diversity of dressed identities of Staten Islanders – addressing broader questions about what it means to be a resident of the borough and how perceptions and lived realities different. This project perfectly embodies Snug Harbors’ vision to be a bold and innovative art incubator through residencies, exhibitions and public programming. We invite visitors to explore the exhibit while contemplating their own relationship to fashion, history and local culture, West explained. The exhibition takes place in four rooms, each taking distinct approaches to collecting and interpreting clothing. These spaces pay homage to the individual stories and influence of fashion design and retail in Staten Island. The Staten Island Mode exhibit gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own relationship with the borough and its spaces, communities and styles, Rossi-Camus said. Looking back from almost 20 years abroad, the experience was a kind of homecoming as well as a sartorial love letter to the place that sparked my interest in art, storytelling and the fashion. Mark your calendar for the official exhibition opening on July 29, 2-5 p.m., at the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, located in Building C of the Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden. Buy your opening day tickets through the Snug Harbor website. The cost of admission is pay what you want, with a suggested price of $5 to $15. The exhibition will be on view until December 31. Gallery hours will be Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of admission is $5; $4 for students/seniors; free for members. The show is accompanied by a catalog and a dynamic series of public events throughout its run, including: A History of Modern American Dress, August 10, 7 p.m. Join fashion historian and cultural curator Fiona Tedds for a visual and material exploration of modern American dress, in cultural contexts, from the turn of the 20th century to the year 2000. The talk will include a viewing of objects from the historic fashion collection from Tedds. Old-fashioned tasting, August 17, 7 p.m. Join the creative team at Staten Island Mode for a drink tasting at Old Fashioned Bar in Sallys Southern, West Brighton. Attendees will sip and discuss fashion in all its finery. Dress code encouraged. Wear your take on old-school clothing, whether it’s your favorite vintage look or last season’s clothes. For more information on Staten Island mode, visit the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden website.

