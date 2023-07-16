Model Dele Allis Wag Cindy Kimberly stuns in sheer dress as fans ask to be my girlfriend





DELE ALLI’s model girlfriend, Cindy Kimberly, wowed fans after her latest post. Influencer Cindy, 24, has amassed a legion of fans with a series of stunning snaps. 7 Cindy Kimberly stunned fans in a see-through dress Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CuuiWAvIpM2/?img_index=1 7 Justin Bieber posted a famous image of Cindy in 2015 Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CukSv4zoXpw/?img_index=2 7 She works as a model Credit: INSTAGRAM 7 Cindy has 7.1 million followers on Instagram Credit: Getty Justin Bieber posted a photo of Cindy in 2015 with the caption, “OMG who is that??” Since then, she’s carved her modeling career in stone and continues to leave fans speechless – cultivating an Instagram following of 7.1 million. In her last post, Cindy posed in a pink dress, though the dress still showed off her body. Fans rushed to the comments, with one saying, “The most beautiful girl in a beautiful dress.” A second wrote: “You look like a dream.” Then a third says, “Angel baby.” “Be my girlfriend,” shockingly asked a fourth. Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Goddess”. 7 Cindy is dating Dele Alli Credit: Instagram / @dele 7 She said how proud she was of Dele after he opened up about his past Credit: Instagram / @dele Cindy was first spotted with Dele while vacationing in Italy in 2022. And she threw her support behind Dele after he revealed his heartbreaking story this week. Taking to social media, she wrote: “Proud of you.” Dele, 27, bravely revealed he was sexually abused as a child while speaking to Gary Neville during a powerful episode of The overlap. The Everton star then revealed how he recently spent time in rehab for an addiction to sleeping pills. He said: When I was six, I was molested by a friend of my mother…because my mother was an alcoholic. It happened at six o’clock. Dele continued: And then I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, then I was sent back. At seven I started smoking, then at eight I started dealing drugs. An elderly person told me she wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so I was riding around with my soccer ball and underneath I had drugs. When I was 11, I was hanged from a bridge by a guy from the nearby estate. A man. At 12 I was adopted, but from then on it was like I was adopted by an amazing family.” On Friday, the former Tottenham star was seen back in training for the Toffees for the first time since the shocking revelations. 7 Dele said he had been in rehab for a sleeping pill addiction and explained how he was abused as a child Credit: Instagram / @dele

