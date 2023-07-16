Amazon Sale: Best deals under $999 on electronics accessories during Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale is about to end in a few hours. But, you still have time to buy everything you need, no matter how small. If you’ve done your big shopping already, you absolutely need to read this article so you don’t miss out on a great deal when it comes to electronics or accessories available online. With discounts of up to 70% on some of the best electronic accessories, we’ve listed some of the best Amazon deals under 999 that will help you save big.Take a look at this list of some of the best electronics accessory picks you should consider checking out during this Amazon Prime Day sale to save big when shopping online for essentials. Just choose from this list and make the most of this sale to save money with discounts, cashback offers and more.

Portonics Mport 31C USB C Hub for just Rs 387

Want to make your laptop more compatible with various devices when it comes to wired connectivity options? It’s time you got a USB hub for your business needs. This USB hub from Porttronics is very affordable due to the 61% discount during this Amazon sale to ensure that you don’t need to spend too much money on laptop accessories. Available with 1 USB-A 3.0 port and 3 USB-A 2.0 ports, this little device is enough to give your laptop an upgrade in this budget.

boAt Airdopes 141 for Rs 998

If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones without spending too much money, you should make the most of this Amazon deal. With a battery life of up to 42 hours and availability in 4 colors, this pair of headphones can be a great option for this budget. Since these Airdopes offer up to 75mins playtime on just 5mins charge, you don’t need to think too much before opting for this amazing Amazon deal.

rts Dual USB Universal Travel Adapter for just Rs 499

Want to avoid having to carry multiple chargers or adapters when traveling? This universal adapter will help you solve the problem without spending too much money. This adapter is available with two USB charging ports and has an overall power rating of 6A. Since it can support almost all types of devices, it’s worth your money on this Amazon sale if you travel frequently.

Portronics Ruffpad 8.5M Multicolor LCD Notebook for just Rs 259

Looking for an affordable tech gift for a child in your family? You can buy this LCD notebook for them at this Amazon sale. Costing around Rs 250 with a discount of around 70%, you should not miss this deal. Besides drawing and doodling, this notepad can even be used for writing practice when you’re on the go. The long battery life and one-button erase option make this notebook a handy option for kids to consider.

beatXP Marv Neo Smartwatch at just Rs 899

If you are looking for an affordable smartwatch that can be used as a gift or for yourself, this might be a good option to consider. This Bluetooth smartwatch is good for basic needs and is even available with additional card discounts during this Amazon sale. This smartwatch works for up to 7 days on a single charge without heavy use and for about 2 days if you use Bluetooth calls regularly. With an AI voice assistant, controlling this smartwatch is an easy task. So you would like to buy it online during this sale.

Wipro 9W B22D WiFi LED smart bulb at Rs 549

If you want to upgrade your home during this Amazon sale, you should start by opting for a few smart light bulbs. With an RGB lighting option and a color palette of 16 million colors, this smart bulb has the power to transform the look of your room in no time. The energy-efficient option, music syncing, voice control, and other smart features make this LED smart bulb worth your money on this Amazon Prime Day sale. This smart bulb can be controlled from anywhere, making it a convenient choice for your home.

Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router with a discount of around 70%

If you face frequent power outages in your home and your wifi is disrupted, it’s time you bought a power inverter for your router. With this inverter for wifi routers available at less than Rs 999 during this Amazon sale, you can enjoy a seamless internet connection at your home. Since this inverter provides battery backup for up to 4 hours, it is a decent option to consider when shopping online.

Logitech B170 wireless mouse for just Rs 494

Make your work more convenient and buy this wireless mouse from Logitech online at this Amazon sale. This is an ambidextrous mouse available with optical tracking to allow seamless use for almost anyone. Since this mouse costs less than Rs 500, you don’t need to think too much before buying it online for your work or personal needs in this Amazon sale.

HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB USB flash drive at around 70% discount

Get this 64GB USB flash drive under Rs 500 when you search for the best electronic accessories under Rs 999 at the Amazon sale. As a USB flash drive from HP, you can trust the brand for quality. This USB flash drive has a write speed of 4 megabytes per second, which is enough for basic needs. The sleek design of this USB flash drive makes it easy to carry around and is a great option for that budget during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

pTron has just launched Dynamo 10000mAh for Rs 798

If you’re looking for the most affordable power bank with a 10,000mAh battery, here’s a bargain under $999 that you shouldn’t miss. Available with a fast charging option as well as 3 output ports and 2 input ports, this power bank offers enough connectivity options for your needs. The LED power indicator will help you control the battery level so that you can charge the power bank well in time.

Blaupunkt just launched the SBA15 Gaming 16W Bluetooth soundbar

If you have a gaming setup in your home, you won’t want to opt for a regular speaker to disrupt the mood. So this gaming soundbar will help you bring a stylish upgrade to your gaming setup to ensure you get the perfect sound with the right vibes with RGB lights. Available with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, this soundbar can blend in with a variety of gaming setups. Since it is available for less than Rs 999, one should not think too much before buying it online.

STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Table Stand For Just Rs 299

For people who suffer from regular laptop fatigue due to incorrect posture or viewing angle, it’s time to buy a laptop stand. And since this stand is available for just Rs 299, it will help you get a more comfortable working experience without spending too much money. With an additional phone holder with this laptop or tablet stand, you can easily multitask without disrupting your workflow. So, don’t wait any longer and make the most of this Prime Day sale to upgrade your work setup for better comfort.

Lenovo 15.6″ (39.62 cm) Everyday Slim Backpack

Want to carry your laptop in style without spending too much money? This laptop backpack will help you go around well under 999. Being a slim and compact laptop backpack available with padded shoulder straps and water resistant material, this backpack is comfortable and sustainable. Since it can hold laptops with screen sizes up to 15.6 inches, it is suitable for almost any business need.

Tygot 10 inch Big LED Ring Light with 70% discount

Want to buy a ring light for your social media content? A good ring light will help upgrade your photos and videos and ultimately improve your content. This 10 inch ring light is suitable for beginners and comes with a lightweight, foldable tripod assembly for a complete setup. With options to adjust highlights and brightness, this upright light can be used to click a variety of images. And since it’s available for less than 999, you don’t have to wait too long to make your purchase.

Porttronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger

Are you looking for the perfect car charger for your long trips and car journeys? You should shop for this charger during this Amazon Prime Day sale if you want to save some cash. This car charger is available with fast charging compatibility and can be used with Android phones and iPhones. With dual output ports, you can easily charge two phones simultaneously while traveling.

Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod (133CM) for just Rs 699

If you are looking for a sturdy tripod that can be used with smartphones, action cameras, DSLR cameras and more, this one can be a good, trustworthy option. Available with an aluminum frame, this tripod can handle the weight of even heavy cameras and provides the stability you need to shoot amazing videos. Since this tripod can even reach a height of 50 inches, it is even suitable for adventure travel to click cool pictures. Get this for just Rs 699 during this Amazon sale.

DISCLAIMER: The journalists of The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are subject to change with the offers offered by Amazon.