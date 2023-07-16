Men can’t tell women how to dress

I was lazily scrolling through Twitter when I came across a social media post about Keke Palmer, the Emmy-winning actress who was recently captured on video at an Usher concert wearing a revealing dress. It was a sheer black dress with long sleeves over a bodysuit that left her buttocks exposed. It’s not a new look. Artists such as Ciara and Jennifer Lopez have worn similar looks on red carpets for years.

But Palmers’ boyfriend Darius Jackson has taken to social media to publicly shame the mother of his 4-month-old son.

In a tweet that has since disappeared, he chastised the Nope star, saying: That’s the outfit though… (sic) you’re a mom. He included a video of Palmer hugging Usher and dancing in the robe as he serenaded her during his show in Las Vegas. It should have fueled a private discussion between the two of them before she went out that night. He could have voiced his concerns about her outfit, and she could have replied, if you don’t like the dress, don’t wear it. But the boyfriend made it public.

You can probably guess what happened next.

Fans on social media rushed in droves to defend Palmers, asserting her right to dress as she sees fit. Instead of giving up, Jackson continued to dig, writing, We live in a generation where a family man doesn’t want his children’s wife and mother showing booty cheeks to please others and he is says how hateful he is. East.

He added, This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals I believe. I put down my file. Ah, the patriarchy.

Contrary to what Jackson says, motherhood does not negate a woman’s right to dress sexy. These days, women no longer hide their pregnancy like they used to, or change their behavior just because they become parents.

Palmer, who is unmarried, expressed her willingness to embrace her post-baby curves. I was so upset with what I saw online that I wrote on Facebook, Real men don’t try to control what the women in their lives wear.

Hundreds of comments later, I came away sobered by the number of men convinced that they have every right to watch the clothes of their wives and girlfriends.

Minister Rodney Muhammad, the former head of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP, wrote, “Real men try to stop their wives from wearing what another man designed. …

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith, a former Inquirer sports columnist, spoke about Palmer and her boyfriend on an episode of his latest podcast and referenced my Facebook post, saying, in part , A man has no right to say anything to a woman? Well done! What kind of relationship is this?

It would be funny if this debate didn’t also point to a larger issue of male desire for control over women. I understand that some women might choose to defer to what the men in their lives love for them to wear. It is their right. But it’s not something they or any woman should have TO DO.

This discussion is far more important than whether or not someone should be able to wear a revealing dress to a concert. It’s about outdated maternal archetypes and attempts to control female behavior. It is also a woman’s fundamental right to make choices for herself. It is about a woman’s right to have sovereignty over her own body and has tentacles over her right to reproductive freedom and her ability to make decisions for herself, independent of the male gaze.

Ultimately, this whole Keke Palmers outfit debacle left me feeling down.

If a wealthy and successful performer such as Palmer isn’t immune to attempts by her boyfriend and others to publicly shame her for making her own choices, then what does that mean for the rest of us?

Jenice Armstrong is a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.