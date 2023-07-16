BIGBANG’s Taeyang Captivates in Givenchy’s Latest Fall/Winter Menswear Campaign





20 Title: BIGBANG member Taeyang stars in Givenchy’s latest fall and winter menswear campaign Subtitle: Taeyang becomes the first Korean star and spokesperson for the Givenchy brand Date: August 16, 2023 Seoul In a revolutionary move, Taeyang, a member of the popular Korean group BIGBANG, has become the first Korean star to be chosen as spokesperson for the Givenchy brand. Building on that historic achievement, Taeyang now takes center stage in Givenchy’s latest blockbuster fall and winter menswear imagery, captured by creative director Matthew M. Williams himself. The campaign was shot on location in Seoul, capturing the essence of Taeyang’s style and charisma. In a striking close-up, the Korean star is seen donning a sharp black suit from Givenchy’s exclusive menswear atelier on Avenue George V in Paris. Other images show Taeyang wearing a green coat paired with a plush turtleneck and gold G Tears necklaces. The campaign also showcases his effortless fusion of camo pants with denim and Japanese Boro patchwork, displaying a simple yet comfortable style that perfectly embodies the modern elegance and high-end luxury street texture synonymous with the Givenchy brand. Matthew M. Williams, the creative director of Givenchy, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying that Taiyang is a friend of the brand. I think his creativity and his personal values ​​make him an ideal spokesperson for Givenchy. You can feel her aura, her calm demeanor, and she obviously blends into the garment and really showcases the brand’s aesthetic. The highly anticipated advertisements for Givenchy’s Fall and Winter 2023 men’s series are set to launch on major websites and newspapers around the world on August 23. Fashion enthusiasts and Taeyang fans are invited to mark their calendars for this exciting release. Givenchy continues to break boundaries in the fashion industry by choosing Taeyang as the brand’s spokesperson. This collaboration not only represents a major milestone for the Korean star, but also signals a gradual shift towards inclusivity and diversity in the global fashion landscape. About Givenchy:

Givenchy is a famous French luxury fashion house founded in 1952 by designer Hubert de Givenchy. Known for its sophisticated and innovative designs, Givenchy has been a prominent name in the fashion industry for decades. The brand's distinctive blend of elegance and modernity continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts around the world. For more information on Givenchy and its latest collections, please visit their official website or follow their social networks.

