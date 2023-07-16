Team Stewart earns record win over Team Wilson in WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS In the capital of glitz and excess, the WNBA has come together to celebrate its best and brightest stars.
And celebrate that they did in record fashion. The Stewart team, led by the New York Libertys Breanna Stewart, won, 143-126, Saturday night at the Las Vegas Aces Michelob Ultra Arena, the home ground of Aja Wilson, the team’s other captain. Team Stewarts’ total of 143 eclipsed the All-Star Game record of 134 set last season by Team Wilson.
Phoenix star Brittney Griner showed up early, scoring six of the Stewarts team’s first 10 points and the other four came on a Jewell Loyd bucket, one of nine four-pointers (defined as a bucket in one of the circles beyond 28 feet).
Loyd shone, leading all scorers with a record 31 points en route to MVP honors, while Griner finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds in front of a star-studded audience that included WNBA royalty like Sheryl Swoopes and Sue Bird. as well as current and former NBA stars including Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis.
Loyd joked that her prize was a birthday present for her parents, who she said are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Griner, who was starting the All-Star Game just seven months after being released from her 10-month wrongful detention in Russia, also received a special welcome during the first break, as the league highlighted the Bring Our Families Home campaign. , which works to secure the freedom of Americans taken hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.
Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, a native of North Philadelphia, came on at the 3:4 second mark of the first quarter and hit a reverse layup with about 10 seconds left to give Team Stewart a 10-second lead. 29-27 in the first quarter. buzzer. She played 15 minutes and finished with 16 points.
Vegas Kelsey Plum led Team Wilson with 30 points, while Wilson added 20.
Team Stewart, meanwhile, began to pull away starting in the second quarter, building a double-digit lead as Libertys Sabrina Ionescu came back deep. She followed her record performance in Friday night’s three-point challenge with 18 points, including 15 in the first half on 4-of-8 shooting.
Copper offered a behind-the-scenes look at life on the pitch, tweeting from the bench. Some of them were tactical Ok, we’re going to play a little more D This half. While other tweets were more comedic; I’m hungry.
Copper was right. Team Stewart held Team Wilson to just 30 points in the third quarter as their lead grew to 110-93, thanks in part to Copper, who came in with 49.1 seconds left and hit buckets early on three consecutive possessions.
Griner provided one of the game’s defensive highlights, blocking a shot from Plum with 4:20 to go. She tied the game scoring record at 3:24, and Stewart beat it on a layup with 2:48 left.
Next season’s All-Star Game will head to Griners Square as the Phoenix Mercury hosts the showcase at the Footprint Center.