VVS Lagos spotlights technology, fashion and culture with unconventional African art and design

By Guardian Life July 15, 2023 | 8:32 am

The VVS Lagos Fashion Show returns to Wings, Victoria Island, Lagos, promising a deep dive into the world of tech-driven African art and design. Far from being traditional, this avant-garde event seeks to redefine the perception of African fashion and establish it as a dynamic and influential force in the global fashion industry. With a focus on diversity, empowerment and innovation, the VVS Lagos Fashion Show becomes an essential platform, propelling African fashion to new heights and securing its rightful place in the world of style and creativity.

The event is dedicated to fostering an ecosystem where African fashion can thrive by reshaping industry norms, encouraging collaboration and nurturing talent. VVS Lagos embodies the essence of rarity and authenticity, reflecting the ethos of this extraordinary opportunity and fostering collective growth within Africa's vibrant and diverse creative landscape.

The VVS Lagos Marketplace will offer attendees an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with designers through a trunk sale event. Fashion enthusiasts can interact with the designers themselves and experience first-hand innovative designs from top talent such as IN.official, LFJ, Kadiju, Grayscale, Fruch, Piece and patch, KOTW, Tj Who, Gvdslagos, and more again, discovering and acquiring the latest trends in the process.

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the VVS Lagos Fashion Runway Show, a spectacle filled with drama, glamor and storytelling. The runway will come alive with captivating fashion pieces that convey narratives through visually stunning displays of meticulously crafted garments.

In addition to the fashion extravaganza, VVS Lagos will host an art exhibition curated by Ken Nwadiogbu, showcasing creative works by up-and-coming artists, providing an immersive experience that celebrates the fusion of art and design and allowing the audience to explore Africa's rich tapestry and contemporary art.

Beyond glitz and glamour, VVS Lagos has always fostered impactful conversations within the industry. On July 7, an insightful panel discussion took place at the Center Alliance Français Mike Adenuga, Ikoyi, with experts from diverse backgrounds. The session focused on mobilizing finance and technology to optimize African fashion and art. Esteemed panelists included Sam Alero Mike, Founder of Osengwa; Tolu Bally, award-winning fashion entrepreneur; and Ifeanyi Nwune, the creative director of IN Official. The session aimed to foster dialogue, explore opportunities and stimulate sustainable growth within different ecosystems to build a stronger creative community.

The roundtable was organized by Imagination Agency in collaboration with Sanctuary of Wellness and Womens Space, demonstrating the commitment to creating a more inclusive and vibrant fashion and art scene in Africa.

The VVS Lagos Fashion Show promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the best of African creativity, technology and culture. It testifies to the growing influence of continents in the global fashion landscape, capturing the hearts and minds of fashion enthusiasts around the world.

