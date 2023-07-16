Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood stuns in tight black dress

Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, stunned as she shared photos from her holiday in the south of France on Saturday.

The 27-year-old WAG showed off her amazing figure in a little black dress that hugged her figure perfectly.

Posing against the setting sun, she looked sensational in the Prada number which she teamed with a pair of stiletto heels.

Sasha styled her blonde hair in loose waves and carried a matching black handbag.

To complete her look, she opted for subtle makeup and wrote, “My favorite dress in the whole world.”

Glowing: Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, 27, stunned as she shared photos from her holiday in the south of France on Saturday

Last week, Sasha put on a provocative display on Tuesday after a video emerged of her boyfriend Jack stroking a flight attendant’s leg at a party in Ibiza.

The model uploaded two sizzling Instagram snaps in a figure-hugging dress hours after stepping out. Jack partied alongside a stunning British Airways hostess over the weekend.

Eliminating the drama, Sasha smiled as she posed for the camera in the beaded cutout red dress.

She slicked her hair back into a ponytail and accentuated her bronzed tan with glam makeup.

Sasha was in Italy while Jack, 27, lived in Ibiza.

The model uploaded a slew of red emojis for her caption, including the lips, chilli, cherry and strawberry emoticon.

At Jack’s party, he was seen partying with a woman in a blue bikini.

She was identified as a flight attendant called Dolly, who has over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

Stunning: The WAG showed off her amazing figure in the little black dress that hugged her figure perfectly

Footage showed the 100 Million star, who is enjoying the sixth day of her trip to Spain, sitting during the party while dancing with her shirt unbuttoned and briefly touching Dolly’s leg.

The British Airways employee, wearing a white hat, stood next to him and put her hand on his shoulder.

Jack was then seen without his shirt – which he ended up draping around his neck – before putting on a red and white baseball cap and sunglasses.

Sasha, who has been with the midfielder since he was 16, is on holiday on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

WAG, who were at his side as he lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies, enjoyed a totally different getaway, exploring Capri and Sorrento with a close friend while n May, she flew to Mykonos in Greece.

The couple posed on Instagram at their respective vacation destinations while Sasha documented her Italian adventure on TikTok.

A source told MailOnline: “Jack loves summer boys’ holidays, and this one more than ever after winning the Treble. He’s worked his whole life for it.

Grealish and Attwood have been dating since they were 16

After winning the Treble, Sasha shared a post in tribute to her longtime boyfriend, captioning a photo of them kissing on the pitch, “The most amazing few days, what an achievement.”

“So beyond the pride, lots of tears of joy and no sleep with memories for a lifetime.”

Grealish’s party in Ibiza comes after his four-day bender celebrating Man City’s treble success last month.

He was seen drinking a bottle of vodka at the club’s open-top bus party and dancing topless before heading to a club in Manchester the following day – before revealing to Jimmy Bullard that he was ‘in a world of pain’ after days of heavy drinking.