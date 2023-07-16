Fashion
Save up to 50% on the best summer shorts
Between Amazon’s Prime Day and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, July is prime time for menswear discounts. But if you are looking for selling alternatives to these mass retailers, we recommend The Patagonia Web Specials Section, a treasure trove of durable outerwear offerings that are built to last. And while Patagonia restocks its clearance site throughout the year, this month’s sales are particularly strong.
We’re seeing some great Patagonia deals on its iconic men’s shorts in select styles, like the popular Tik-Tok Bags. Plus, our go-to choice for the most versatile swimwear, the Hydropeak swim shorts, is more than half in two colorways. For a solid pair of hiking shorts, you can’t go wrong with Patagonia Hemp Volleyball Shorts, also at half price. Our gear and style editors praised this bottom for its quick-drying fabric and elastic waistband that’s comfortable enough to wear all day. And thanks to Patagonia’s functional design, you can use all of these shorts interchangeably as swimsuits, gym shorts, or just everyday bottoms.
Patagonia also has great sales on summer t-shirts. Among them: the ’73 organic t-shirt, which has a graphic, organic retro fabric that’s easy on the planet. For a more minimalist (but still cool) shirt, the Fitz Roy Icon Responsibili-Tee is also reduced in some colors.
And while Patagonia has just restocked its Web Specials, we expect to see those sales (especially the shorts) sell out quickly. So if you’re looking to save big on Patagonia gear, now’s the time to shop around.
