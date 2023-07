Kate Middleton dazzles in green tennis ball for Wimbledon

Catherine, Princess of Wales is back at Wimbledon for the 2023 Women’s Final, and she brought the sunny vibes…even if the UK weather has other ideas. Wearing a stunning lime green midi dress from Self-Portrait, the princess looked ready for the summer party, matching the colorful ensemble with her Cassandra Goad 18k pearl and diamond earrings and a bag Emmy London pale pink handbag. The UK may be in the grip of weather warnings, but the Princess of Wales brought in the feel-good summer vibes with her latest Wimbledon outfit. Choosing to battle the strong winds and predicted downpours, Kate – who introduced a half-up, half-down hairstyle for the very first time at the tournament – ​​opted for springy, fresh colors, with a pale pink and green palette lemon. Wearing a Self-Portrait lime green slouch-neck chiffon midi dress just days after rocking a mint green blazer in a first style, fans on social media have already asked if there’s a color that did not suit the princess. (Image credit: VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) The label, Self-Portrait, describes the outfit Kate chose as “like a cool breeze, this green midi dress is perfect for garden parties and alfresco lunches. Featuring short sleeves and a fitted cotton top. Curly, it’s belted at the waist to flatter the figure, before blending into a pleated chiffon midi skirt. Pair it with sunglasses and sandals for a summer-ready look. The outfit Kate chose says it all because it’s not just green in appearance. True to its commitments to reduce waste and focus on brands with a positive environmental message, Self-Portrait is a brand that emphasizes giving back. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage) Not only does the designer fund the work of five students in London, cultivating the next generation of Royal’s favorite designers, but the brand explains how they “make a conscious effort to improve our contributions to the circular economy and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment by using fibers from more responsible sources in our collections. They add, “Self-Portrait hopes to provide women with beautiful designs that stand the test of time. We firmly believe that cherishing every purchase is also key to providing a more sustainable future for our industry. We think having the Princess of Wales as an unofficial ambassador is sure to motivate more women to invest in a selfie outfit (or more). For her handbag, Kate opted for what seems to be her favorite style, Emmy London clutches. Today’s handbag appears to be biscuit-colored.

