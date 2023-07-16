Former LSU Men’s Tennis Star Neal Skupski Wins Wimbledon Doubles Title





WIMBLEDON, England Former LSU tennis great Neal Skupski and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands won their first major title together after winning the 2023 Wimbledon doubles titles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Spaniards Marcel Granollers and Argentinian Horacio Zeballos Saturday. Skupski, from Liverpool, England, won his first major men’s doubles title ahead of his native country to become the second Englishman to win Wimbledon doubles in the Open era of the tournament (1969) and the first since 2012 when Jonathan Murray and his partner claimed the honor. I do not know what to say. That feeling at the moment isn’t getting better, Skupski said after the game. Wesley and I got together and this year it was one of our goals to win a Grand Slam. Now that we’ve done it, it’s very special. LSU Baseball had the best-selling game tickets compared to other college programs

The big win is the first for the duo, who started teaming up just 18 months ago. The pair have enjoyed huge doubles success since playing together, reaching No. 1 on the Pepperstone ATP doubles rankings last season, but had yet to win a major title together. Before Saturday, the closest was at the 2022 US Open, where the pair fell in the final. The pair were seeded No. 1 in the doubles draw and showed their dominance throughout the doubles draw, earning straight-set wins in rounds one through three. In the quarter-finals against Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Czech’s Adam Pavlasek, the pair overturned a first-set loss to come from behind to claim a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory to advance to the semi final. In this semi-final, the top-seeded pair defeated the No. 6 pair of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. Saturday’s final saw the pair continue their dominant form, having to hold just one break point in the entire game. The breakpoint came in the second set, but the pair held on and then broke to take a decisive 3-2 lead in the set. The winning moment came when Skupski served to Granollers, whose return passed Skupski on the back line to give the pair the final point needed for glory. While this was his first major in men’s doubles, Skupski is no stranger to titles at Wimbledon. He won his first Wimbledon title in 2021 in the mixed doubles competition alongside Desirae Krawczyk and the pair went on to repeat the honor in 2022. With Saturday’s win, he became the first Englishman to win at the a mixed, men’s title at Wimbledon since Leslie Godfree in 1926. LSU Men’s Basketball Announces 2023 Bahamas Tour

He becomes only the second former Tiger to win a major men’s doubles title and the first since Michael Venus won the French Open doubles draw in 2017. Skupski represented Purple & Gold for four years from 2008 to 2012 into a decorated career that saw him earn ITA Doubles All-American honors twice in 2009 and 2011. While at LSU, he played under head coach Jeff Brown and coached by then-assistant coach Danny Bryan. Bryan recently returned to Baton Rouge as head coach of the men’s tennis program in 2022. (LSU Athletics press release)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brproud.com/news/local-news/former-lsu-mens-tennis-star-neal-skupski-wins-wimbledon-doubles-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos