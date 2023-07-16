EUIPO’s next head unveiled; cracking down on FTC impersonators; fashion brand ranking strategies; and much more

Everything we’ve covered on WTR over the past seven days, and everything you need to know from the world of brands to prepare for the start of another busy week.

long read

We dig into the data to reveal the 50 companies with the biggest portfolios in five major Asia-Pacific jurisdictions.

Monday July 10

Academic Cameron Shackell explains why new data limitations on Twitter and Reddit could make future AI projects costlier for companies.

WTR takes a closer look at recent success stories from non-traditional brands around the world.

tuesday july 11

Analysis of BYD or Tesla data reveals stark differences and some similarities in trademark filing activity among the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers.

Musinsa launches an IP organization; South Sudan introduces trademark reserve; Iancu moves businesses, and more.

Wednesday July 12

Joo Negro wins the vote to become the next EUIPO Executive Director.

The US Federal Trademark Commission cracks down on copied cannabis edibles.

When big brands face defeat: we outline the cases you may have missed.

Thursday July 13

We review the latest court wins and failures based on reputation.

Analysis of the companies behind the most important fashion and luxury brands reveals opportunities for future partnerships.

friday july 14

We’ve revealed why PandaBuy Sales Agent should be on counterfeit radars.

Ukraine issues new call for closure of PMOI’s office in Russia, USPTO releases data update, FTC issues order against false “Made in USA” claims, and more.

When the EUIPO Board of Appeal makes mistakes: we highlight legal updates you may have missed.

Saturday July 15

IAM and WTR are teaming up to host an all-new Latin American IP Strategy event.

Spotlight on Asia-Pacific

Our new Special Report offers a strategic guide to navigating the evolving trademark protection landscape in the Asia-Pacific region, covering everything from filing trends and top wallet owners to enforcement mechanisms and business best practices. .