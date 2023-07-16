Fashion
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic start time: When is the Wimbledon men’s final?
Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in what will be a must-watch match between the two best players in the world.
Djokovic is trying to get closer to Roger Federer by winning an eighth Wimbledon men’s title, as well as a fifth straight at the All England Club.
The 36-year-old Serbian will play in his ninth Wimbledon final while Alcaraz is in his first.
The 20-year-old Spaniard picked up impressive wins over Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals.
The Wimbledon final will also decide the world No. 1 ranking and see Alcaraz compete for a second Grand Slam title while Djokovic bids for a 24th.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the Wimbledon final?
The men’s Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz kicks off at 2pm BST (9am ET) on Sunday July 16.
How can I watch it?
Wimbledon will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
The men’s singles final will air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1pm.
What did the players say before the final?
Carlos Alcaraz: Playing a final here at Wimbledon is something I dream of when I start playing tennis. Like I said before, it’s even better to play against Novak.
It’s going to be a very emotional moment for me. But I will try to stay calm at this time. For Novak, it’s one more day, one more moment. For me, it’s going to be the best time of my life I think.
It gives you extra motivation [to play Djokovic]. I think it’s more special to play the final against a legend of our sport.
Well, if I win it could be amazing for me – not only to win a Wimbledon title, but to do it against Novak would be super special.
But I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them. It would be great if I did.
Novak Djokovic: This is probably the most anticipated final since the start of the tournament, for most people. Alcaraz, myself… This will be his first Wimbledon final.
He’s so young, but he’s incredibly consistent now, even on grass. I don’t think a lot of people expected him to play so well because his game is basically, yeah, built and built and developed for mostly clay or slower hard courts. But he was incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces, demands and challenges of opponents on any given day.
I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I consider this to be one of my greatest strengths throughout my career, that I have been able to constantly develop, adapt and adjust my game according to the challenges. This is what he does very early in his career.
Kudos to him. Incredible player. A great guy off the pitch too. He is doing very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/djokovic-alcaraz-time-wimbledon-final-when-b2376077.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic start time: When is the Wimbledon men’s final?
- Google Doodle honors Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi’s 86th birthday
- Nova Scotia is sending 20 firefighters to the Yukon to help fight the fires
- Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form a group to head to the United States
- Schedule, programs and live streaming details
- Google Doodle Celebrates Zarina Hashmi: Learn About the Artist From India | Latest News India
- Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stayExBulletin
- Actors refuse the artificial intelligence proposal of the studios
- Turkey raises fuel tax by 200% to fund earthquake damage
- On the picket lines with Hollywood actors and writers
- Victor B. Ortiz Architecture GS Tennis Court in Brazil
- Man behind viral blue-black dress illusion accused of trying to kill his wife