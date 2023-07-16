Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic start time: When is the Wimbledon men’s final?

Sign up to our free sports newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sports email for all the latest news

Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in what will be a must-watch match between the two best players in the world.

Djokovic is trying to get closer to Roger Federer by winning an eighth Wimbledon men’s title, as well as a fifth straight at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old Serbian will play in his ninth Wimbledon final while Alcaraz is in his first.

The 20-year-old Spaniard picked up impressive wins over Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Wimbledon final will also decide the world No. 1 ranking and see Alcaraz compete for a second Grand Slam title while Djokovic bids for a 24th.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz kicks off at 2pm BST (9am ET) on Sunday July 16.

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

The men’s singles final will air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1pm.

What did the players say before the final?

Carlos Alcaraz: Playing a final here at Wimbledon is something I dream of when I start playing tennis. Like I said before, it’s even better to play against Novak.

It’s going to be a very emotional moment for me. But I will try to stay calm at this time. For Novak, it’s one more day, one more moment. For me, it’s going to be the best time of my life I think.

It gives you extra motivation [to play Djokovic]. I think it’s more special to play the final against a legend of our sport.

Well, if I win it could be amazing for me – not only to win a Wimbledon title, but to do it against Novak would be super special.

But I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them. It would be great if I did.

Novak Djokovic: This is probably the most anticipated final since the start of the tournament, for most people. Alcaraz, myself… This will be his first Wimbledon final.

He’s so young, but he’s incredibly consistent now, even on grass. I don’t think a lot of people expected him to play so well because his game is basically, yeah, built and built and developed for mostly clay or slower hard courts. But he was incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces, demands and challenges of opponents on any given day.

I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I consider this to be one of my greatest strengths throughout my career, that I have been able to constantly develop, adapt and adjust my game according to the challenges. This is what he does very early in his career.

Kudos to him. Incredible player. A great guy off the pitch too. He is doing very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him.