Second Hand Heros will fundraise for a fashion show | Local News

Valerie Lee wants people to come see what’s going on at Second Hand Heros, a nonprofit that provides everything from clothing to bedding to household items and more to anyone in need.

And, yes, Lee knows that Heros is misspelled, but there’s a reason for that.

The name I wanted with the correct spelling was already taken, so we spelled it that way, she said. It wasn’t until later that I realized that heroes are sandwiches!

The group organizes a fashion show called This is Us to raise funds and publicize the group.

Lee, who leads the group, said the fashion show was also a way to show off the items the group had to give away.

I don’t want people to think what we have isn’t good, isn’t decent, just because it’s free, she said. We have beautiful things and we want to show it.

The fashion show will begin at noon on Saturday, July 22 at First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Ave., in Festus. Admission is $10 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a door prize raffle.

Advance ticket purchasers get a free ticket for the raffle, Lee said. I hope people will come to see the show and raise some money to help us.

Tickets are available in person at Second Hand Heros, 115 Mississippi Ave., Crystal City, or through Venmo @secondhandheros.

The profits will go to the association, which offers free help to people in need.

We have people who have lost everything in a fire, victims of domestic violence, people who just can’t survive for whatever reason, Lee said. I will not refuse anyone; I couldn’t do that.

A sandwich !

Following the sudden death of her son in 1997, Lee, 51, of Festus spent 20 years volunteering with several charities in the St. Louis area. She ended up with a program called Helping Hand-Me-Downs, which helps families with children.

I thought that was a wonderful idea, and I thought we needed something like this here so people don’t have to drive all the way to St. Louis, she said .

Lee found a location in Jefferson County and began the process of opening a chapter, but was unhappy with some of the limitations placed on the group by funding sources.

The grant they had, there were stipulations about only serving women and children, limiting how much you could give to one person, geographic area restrictions, she said. I wanted to extend it to help anyone. I thought, Hey; I have experience in non-profit organizations; I have never run one. How hard can it be? Ha!

In 2019, with the help of mentors from Helping-Hand-Me-Downs, Lee organized Second Hand Heros, paying the $275 fee to apply for 501c3 status out of his own pocket.

She persuaded the landlord to give her a discount on rent and began soliciting donations and organizing fundraisers for everything down to toilet paper and light bulbs.

Then COVID hit, and I couldn’t go out and talk to sponsors or do any fundraising, she said. So we moved him into our house.

Lee and her husband, Kevin, piled their stock into their mobile home, leaving only a small path to move around. They took pictures and posted on Facebook, making appointments for people to come one by one.

We had negative reactions, she said. People said I’m a hoarder and had to cut my credit cards. But other people came back with what a great idea it was, what a great job they were doing, and it felt good.

Back to business

With the pandemic over, St. Louis-area Archway Contractors reached out to Lee with an offer of help.

They like what we do, she says. They cover the $325 rent for the building. Were already outpacing the space, but weren’t going to find anything at this price anywhere else. My wish is to find someone to sponsor us for a bigger location. That would be ideal.

In February 2021, the group was operational again.

We have been blessed with an incredible amount and quality of donations, Lee said. We receive a lot of famous brands, a lot of novelties.

The Jefferson Foundation recently awarded the group a $5,000 grant, which Lee says will help cover the costs of the program.

We have an elderly couple who send us a monthly check for $25 to help out, she says. The Pastime Club at Imperial is a sponsor, and we’ve signed up with Brain Station daycare (in Crystal City) to cover the cost of a dumpster we need to have. We have a recycling company that collects what is not usable and sells it by the pound.

Second Hand Heros, which has no paid employees, collects new and lightly used clothing, cookware and other kitchen equipment, bedding, household supplies, hygiene items, cleaning, etc.

We don’t have space for furniture, Lee said. But we keep a list of people who have furniture to donate, and we can connect them with people who need it.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment.

But we are flexible, and normally I’m here after hours, Lee said. Make good evening or weekend appointments. We always have a prom and a homecoming party, and Santa comes every year.

Help is given no matter who you are or where you live, Lee said, and the only questions asked are for a contact name and phone number.

The attendance sheet helps us track how many people we serve, Lee explained. It’s usually 35 to 40 people a day and that’s not counting the kids. There are no criteria. Walk through the door and tell us what you need.

The organization partners with Nurses for Newborns for help with diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

From client to volunteer

Those who receive help from Second Hand Heroes often stick around to give back.

Michelle Gebhardt, 47, from Festus spent 35 days in hospital last year with a bacterial infection, undergoing dialysis and transfusions.

I lost my job and when I got out of the hospital we had no idea how long it would take before I could work again, she said. Valérie was able to help me with a walker, a cane, food.

Since my kidneys weren’t working properly, I had swollen up and nothing was right for me. It was going to be hard to afford to buy clothes. So it was a great resource for me to be able to go in and find some nice clothes that fit me. Honestly, some things from her shop are nicer than I could have afforded on my own.

Gebhardt is now a volunteer at the store, like many former customers.

Even if they can’t come in and work, once they get back on their feet, they try to bring the things they know are needed the most, she said. It’s a very welcoming atmosphere, with a sofa and chairs to sit on and lots of signs of hope and faith.

No one makes you feel depressed or less. It is a place that allows people to feel better about themselves and to have hope. It looks like help and not alms.