The recently concluded Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London was not only exciting on the court, but also in the stands. Like every year, the tennis tournament was attended by a bunch of celebrities who showed off their best mode. Joining the league of stars were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who stepped out to watch the women’s final in style.

In keeping with its flawless fashion senseTHE Citadel star opted for a green, gray and black dress in a watercolor print. The knee-length bodycon dress featured an asymmetrical hemline, ruffled sleeves and matching fabric applique resting to one side of the chest.

She teamed this look with a rather interesting choice of shoes – a pair of black knee-high boots that clung to her calves and featured an open toe. As for the accessories, Priyanka opted for the right gold hoops, mirrored sunglasses and a pale gray Handbag. With her hair tied back in a sleek high ponytail, she added the finishing touch with filled-in brows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, contoured, blushed cheeks, and pink lipstick.

pseudo, on the other hand, portrayed his dapper style in a beige houndstooth suit which he teamed with a camel-colored tie and crisp white shirt. He accessorized his suave look with a pair of brown sunglasses, a wristwatch and warm gray shoes.

Also in attendance at the Wimbledon women’s final was Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, who looked absolutely chic and fresh in a tennis ball green dress. The 41 year old man, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, opted for a half-sleeve blazer and matching skirt from Self-Portrait. While the top was short-sleeved with a sash at the waist, the ankle-length skirt was pleated and flowy.

She paired this look with an Emmy London clutch and nude Gianvito Rossie mules. She further accessorized this look with Victoria Beckham sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings and a gold bracelet from Halcyon Days. With her hair styled in a half-up, half-down style, Kate completed the tie with natural-looking makeup with a hint of pink blush and light pink lipstick accentuating her features.

What look did you prefer?

