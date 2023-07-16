Man behind viral photo of blue-black dress accused of trying to kill his wife





A man who rose to world fame alongside his wife thanks to a dress that sparked a global debate over his colors is now facing charges of attempted murder of his wife. Keir Johnston, a 38-year-old Scottish man, rose to prominence in 2015 when the dress his mother-in-law wore to their wedding caused a stir online. People couldn’t agree on whether the dress was black and blue or white and gold, sparking a global debate. However, Johnston is now making headlines for an entirely different reason. Remember the dress? Credit: TUMBLER / Screenshot Johnston is accused of attempting to murder his wife, Grace Johnston, and allegedly violently abusing her for 11 years, including brandishing a knife in front of her, slamming her against a wall, trying to attack her through a window of open car. , and more, according to several media. He also allegedly forcibly isolated his wife from all her friends and family and subjected her to financial abuse. Jthis allegedly culminated in an incident last March when he pinned her to the ground and strangled her. Johnston has denied all allegations. The case is being heard in the High Court in Glasgow, with the preliminary hearing scheduled for early 2024 before the start of the trial. The couple shot to viral fame in 2015 when a photo of the dress worn by Grace’s mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, at their wedding was shared on Tumblr by their friend and wedding guest, Caitlin McNeill. The image sparked a debate, with some perceiving the dress as blue and black while others saw it as white and gold. This controversy swept the internet, leading to the dress being dubbed “the dress” or “the dress that broke the internet”. So what is the real color of the dress? Many celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen joined the online conversation at the time, discussing how our brains interpret colors. But what color is it really? It turns out that the dress is indeed blue and black. Internet users managed to locate the original dress on a fashion site, confirming that it does not contain gold. Adobe, the company behind Photoshop and other editing software, took advantage of the controversy to demonstrate how their software splits colors, providing evidence of different shades of blue. The reason behind the different perceptions of the dress lies in the quality of the original photo, the type of screen used to view it, and the way our brain interprets colors. BuzzFeed, which devoted an entire project to the dress, featured expert opinions suggesting that due to the quality of the photograph and the unclear tones, our brains are autonomously determining how to interpret the reflected light captured in the dress. ‘picture. This interpretation is influenced by factors such as personal preferences, attention to specific details, expectations, and habitual eye movements. Additionally, the quality of the screen (e.g., phone or computer) and the surrounding lighting also contribute to different interpretations. The clothing controversy reached such heights that Keir, Grace and McNeill were even invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the segment, the mother-in-law wore the dress, confirming her true colors in black and blue. As a wedding gift, DeGeneres presented the couple with a check for $10,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Caribbean.

