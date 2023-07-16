Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprise at Wimbledon final with Prince William and Kate Middleton – live updates

Prince George and Princess Charlottewere all smiles as they stepped out to enjoy WimbledonMen’s singles finalSunday alongside their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate.

For the long-awaited occasion, Princess Kate wore a dazzling green Roland Mouret dresswhich she paired with an elegant chain bag, nude pointy heels and on-trend jewelry earrings.

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

She wore her shiny chocolate tresses loose and finished her look with a sweep of sculpting bronzer and pink blush.. Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a light gray linen suit and navy tie.

©Getty Princess Kate was quick to greet royal well-wishers

The royal couple’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made a surprise appearance in the men’s final. Prince George, nine, looked dapper in navy blue, while Princess Charlotte, eight, emulated her mother’s sophistication in a blue paisley-print dress with ruffled sleeves.

©Getty The sibling duo appeared in high spirits

She wore her hair in braids and finished her look with a pretty pastel blue ribbon to match her dress.

©Getty Kate exuded elegance in a chic midi dress

The appearance marks Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut. Prince George, meanwhile, first attended the tennis tournament in 2022.

©Getty Charlotte smiled as she arrived at Wimbledon

Princess Kate attended the South London Tennis Tournament in her role as patron of the AELTC, a sponsorship she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Before the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the royals took their seats in the coveted Royal Box above Center Court.

©Getty The young royal stopped to pet Stella the Springer Spaniel

The exclusive forest green box is reserved for Hollywood VIPs and A-listers. And according to the late monarch’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, invitations to the royal box depend entirely “on Wimbledon”.

©Getty The mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment in the royal box

Addressed exclusively to GOOD MORNING!he revealed: “The organization of Wimbledon makes so many tickets available to Buckingham Palace, some of them are in the royal box, some of them are in prime seats in center court and those- these are distributed by ballot.”

©Getty Prince William sat next to Prince George

The presence of George and Charlotte in the royal box is a rare sight. Unless they are members of the royal family, young people are not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances, a rule that would have ruffled feathers in the past.

©Getty The Royal Family enjoyed the light-hearted conversations on Center Court

Princess Charlotte then pulled out a pair of powder pink sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s rays. She could be seen watching intently with her fingers crossed for good luck.

©Getty Princess Charlotte wore a pair of pink sunglasses

During the tense match, Prince George and Princess Charlotte charmed the crowds with an array of animated facial expressions.

©Getty Princess Charlotte was captivated by the Carlos Alcaraz match against Novak Djokovic

At one point, George even hid his face in his hands as the tennis tournament escalated in a particularly biting rally…

©Getty Prince George threw a series of tense facial expressions

In a show of support, Charlotte kindly clapped her hands with a look of pure joy etched on her face.

©Getty The young royal applauds enthusiastically

Throughout the match, the crowd cheered enthusiastically as Djokovic went for a record eighth Wimbledon title. The Serbian champion battled against Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz – and the Wimbledon contestants soaked up every point.

©Getty Novak Djokovic faced Carlos Alcaraz

It’s not the first time this week that we’ve seen Princess Kate dazzle the crowds in SW19. On Saturday, the tennis enthusiast looked perfect in a lime green midi dress for the women’s singles final which saw unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

© Charlotte Wilson/Offside Kate presented Marketa with the winners trophy

For the historic match, the Princess of Wales, 41, debuted a bespoke pastel green dress by London-based brand Self-Portrait. Her vintage-inspired attire featured a belted jacket adorned with decorative pockets, a floaty pleated chiffon skirt, a boned bodice and buttons galore.

©Getty The AELTC boss looked positively beaming

She wore her tumbling locks in glamorous waves and finished her look with a trusty pair of nude heels, a chic taupe bag and oversized floral bead earrings. Stunning!

©Victoria Jones Princess Kate looked stunning in green

After the heartbreaking defeat at Ons Jabeur, Princess Kate was on hand to offer her support. As Tunisian-born Ons burst into tears, the mother-of-three gently comforted the tennis player by rubbing her shoulder before giving her a warm hug.

© Clive Brunskill The princess consoled Ons after her defeat

After her contact with royalty, an emotional Ons said: “Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she [wanted] to hug me or not. I told him that hugs were always welcome from me. It was a great time and she’s always been nice to me.”

Kate became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2017 after the late Queen stepped down after 64 years as patron.