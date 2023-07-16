‘That dress said Wingardium Leviosa’: Emma Watson’s ‘Anti-Gravity’ dress confuses the internet and invites trolls after Harry Potter star posts photo





In 2002, the world discovered the amazing land of wizards and witches with the release of the firstHarry Potterfranchise movie. And leading the charge was the holy trinity of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who play the show’s three main characters in the films. Although it’s been a while since we last saw them as beloved characters from the magical world created by JK Rowling, we always remember them fondly for their iconic roles. But recently, it looks like Watson has once again captured the imagination of all fans of the franchise after posting a hard-to-understand photo, which also led to a field day for internet trolls. Internet Trolls Emma Watson For Her Levitating Dress Most Popular for Portraying the Role of the Young Muggle Wizard in the BlockbusterHarry Potterfrankness, Emma Watson is no further removed from the constant and often unwanted attention of the press and public. But with the recent photo she posted on Instagram, people are rightly curious how she came into possession of this magical dress that doesn’t touch her body, but floats around her. You May Also Like: I Wasn’t In A Very Happy Place: Harry Potter Author Almost Killed Emma Watsons On-Screen Lover Out Of Sheer Spite In this recent photo, it looks like the flowing blue dress she’s wearing doesn’t touch her cleavage at all, but floats inches away from it. This surprised many people, but also caught the attention of many internet trolls in the process. The most common commentary among these is the Wingardium Leviosa spell which is used to make objects and people float in the series. The most relevant comment was: This dress said Wingardium Leviosa, Although it may look like real magic, it is actually an optical illusion dress made by a Spanish fashion brand named Loewe, who have invested in the development of this type of fashion in the past. This mini dress thatThe beauty and the Beastthat the star is wearing is from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. You might also like: I was mad at myself…I didn’t have a single personal experience: Emma Watson was insecure before making her first big movie after Harry Potter Will we see the return of Harry Potter? All these trolls and optical illusions have made many faithful Harry Potter fans are reminiscing about the good old days, which has also raised questions about whether we’ll see the franchise return soon. While there has been no official announcement on anything related to the Wizarding World from Warner Bros., there are rumors of a potential reboot of the franchise seeing the reprehensible performance of thefantastic beastsfranchise. You May Also Like: After Retiring From Harry Potter, Emma Watson Was Almost Cast For A Major Role In The MCU Before Black Widow Star Ruined Her Plans Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,streaming on Netflix. Source: CNN

