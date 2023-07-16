Jane Birkin, fashion icon, singer and actress, dies at 76





Jane Birkin, the famous British singer and actress who transformed French culture, has died aged 76 in Paris. Recognized as a style icon, the iconic Herms Birkin bag, introduced in 1984, bears the artist’s name. France’s culture ministry tweeted that Birkin died on Sunday, calling her a “timeless French-speaking icon”. French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak shared her grief on social media, writing “Jane B was mischief, sassy elegance, the never-going-out emblem of an entire era, a whispering voice that remains our idol “, in a tweet translated into English. Having settled in France, Birkin was known for her romantic and musical relationship with French musician Serge Gainsbourg, with whom she sang the sultry song “Je taime moi non plus” (“I love you, me neither”). . The song was later banned in Italy due to the denunciation of the track by the Vatican. The Birkin style displayed in the 1960s to early 1970s, long flowing hair with bangs, white jeans and tops, knit dresses and basket bags remains the paradigm of French chic for many women internationally. She also starred in several predominantly French films. JANE BIRKIN RECALLS HER OUTRAGEOUS SONG WITH LOVER SERGE GAINSBOURG WHO ROCKED THE VATICAN: ‘IT WAS SO FUN’ Although Birkin and Gainsbourg separated in 1980, she remained his muse. The two share a daughter together, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who is also a singer and actress. Birkin also shares daughter and singer Lou Doillon with French filmmaker Jacques Doillon, as well as the late Kate Barry, an acclaimed photographer, with British composer John Barry. She preceded her mother by ten years. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In recent years, Birkin’s health had been a concern, forcing him to cancel shows after suffering a mild stroke in 2021. After breaking his shoulder blade in March, Birkin canceled his shows again. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Representatives for Birkin, Gainsbourg and Doillon did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

