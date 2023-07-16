Priyanka Chopra in an abstract print dress at Wimbledon with Nick Jonas – WWD





Priyanka Chopra attended the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday in London alongside her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to make history as the first unranked player to win the championship. The pair made a stylish presentation at the iconic tennis tournament, with Chopra wearing an abstract print sleeveless midi dress and Jonas opting for a brown plaid suit. The actress’ green, blue and black dress featured ruffles on the bodice, as well as draped detailing along the skirt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend day thirteen of Wimbledon on July 15 in London. CG pictures Chopra accessorized her ensemble with black knee-high boots, an oversized blue-gray clutch and small rectangular sunglasses. She also added a pair of small gold earrings. The actress wore her brunette tresses in a half updo, while her makeup consisted of a mauve lip and matching blush. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend day thirteen of Wimbledon on July 15 in London. WireImage Most recently, Chopra appeared in Amazon Prime’s “Citadel,” a spy series starring “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden. Ahead of the show’s April 2023 premiere, “Citadel” was renewed for season two. However, with the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, production is currently on hiatus. On Friday, Chopra took to Instagram to show her support for the Screen Actors Guild labor strike, which officially began on July 14. “I support my union and my colleagues,” she wrote. “In solidarity, we are building a better future.” Stars like Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Fran Drescher have also said they plan to strike alongside SAG, with Damon and his “Oppenheimer” costars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy coming out of the film’s premiere on July 13. in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/priyanka-chopra-abstract-print-sleeveless-wimbledon-2023-final-1235744879/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos