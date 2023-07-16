The newest fashion trend is a wardrobe staple you probably ownExBulletin

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

And now we have some fashion advice for the heatwave – white ribbed tank tops – seriously. Our next guest says he can help you stay cool while looking cool. They actually appear on designer catwalks, on social influencer feeds, and on city streets. Christian Allaire is fashion and style editor at Vogue. He is here to tell us about it. Hi Christian.

CHRISTIAN ALLAIRE: Hi, how are you?

PFEIFFER: Good. We are therefore talking about a garment which is traditionally an undergarment. But you actually see people wearing it alone for fashion reasons.

ALLAIRE: Oh, yes. This is actually a huge trend for spring. You know, I’m thinking of a brand like Bottega Veneta. They have been seen showing it off with a flannel shirt and jeans. We’ve seen a brand like Dion Lee make a more asymmetrical white tank top with cutouts and a long skirt. Really all sorts of styling treatments were shown on the runway, which justifies a tank top being something of a statement.

PFEIFFER: And for people trying to make a statement, what do you think that says about the wearer?

ALLAIRE: Well, I think someone who takes on the tank top trend – you know, you think of a white tank top – it’s a very simple, almost basic piece of clothing. But those who wear it successfully – they have an eye for fashion and can think creatively. You know, you layer gold jewelry with it. You pair it with a miniskirt and stilettos. You can really adapt it to your personal style and make it a moment. And I think those who adopt it are showing that they really can do a lot with little.

PFEIFFER: Actually, I saw a picture of someone in dress pants and a tank top. So it’s not just athleisure.

ALLAIRE: No, no. We see the tank top almost becoming a sort of dressy basic. You know, I think of celebrities on the red carpet. You know, I’m thinking of someone like Paul Mescal or Austin Butler. Both wore white tank tops under suits during awards season.

PFEIFFER: I understand there’s a bit of history about tank tops in the United States — how they emerged, how they were worn.

ALLAIRE: Longshoremen really go back to the beginning of the 20th century. They are actually first worn as part of a swimsuit. So both men and women wore these sleeveless, low-cut tops to kind of cover the torso. And they wore them with a swimsuit or a patch or something.

PFEIFFER: In more modest times.

ALLAIRE: At the more modest time. And they were actually called tank suits because swimming clothes were called tanks in England. For me, it was really in the 90s that we saw the tank top become a real fashion staple. You know, brands like Calvin Klein were doing minimalism and showing long tank dresses or silky tank tops with a silky skirt, and we really saw it become a wardrobe staple.

PFEIFFER: You know, I can’t help but think about what I consider to be one of the most iconic white tank top photos of all time, and that’s Marlon Brando, “Streetcar Named Desire,” movie from the early 1950s. Does that mean that, like many fashion trends, this is just a throwback?

ALLAIRE: Well, yes. Fashion is cyclical and it likes to come back. The world of hip-hop in the 90s – we’ve seen the tank top really have a time. Aaliyah, I’m thinking of – you know, she was wearing tank tops with leather pants and low rise jeans and these – you know, this look might look very 90s, 2000s. because they may be all the rage, but as we see now, they’re coming back with a vengeance.

PFEIFFER: That’s true. You have found in your research that it is somehow possible to spend up to $890 on a single tank top. But is it also just good enough to buy a bundle of cheap goods at Target or Walmart?

ALLAIRE: One of my favorite things about the tank top trend is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money. Sure, you can find, you know, a white Prada tank top for $900. And if you want to do that, go for it. But I buy them in bulk for $20. You know, you can go to any department store and find the perfect white tank top. Just think about fit and material and something that flatters your body.

PFEIFFER: Christian, you went looking for the perfect white tank top and wrote about it for Vogue. And that, of course, made me wonder, what did you wear yours with?

ALLAIRE: The key to pulling off a white tank top is, you know, that it’s a fairly tight piece of clothing. And so I like to counter it with looser pants. I feel that this silhouette is fresh. That’s kind of how I liked to wear it. And hoard the jewelry, and don’t neglect a good shoe – you know, a good heel, a good moccasin. This will help it feel really expensive and fresh.

PFEIFFER: If we’re talking about white tank tops here on NPR on a Sunday morning news program, maybe that means some really cool people have already moved beyond white tank tops.

ALLAIRE: I think it’s going to last at least, you know, until the end of the summer. So we still have a few months of wear.

PFEIFFER: It’s Christian Allaire from Vogue. Thank you so much.

ALLAIRE: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF RIGHT SAID FRED SONG, “I’M TOO SEXY”)

