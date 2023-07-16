Rory McIlroy wins Scottish Open in thrilling fashion





Content of the article Rory McIlroy heads to the major season finale as the winner after birdieing the final two holes on Sunday to win the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance Club in an exciting way.

Content of the article It’s up there with the best of them,” McIlroy said after the win.

Content of the article Playing in brutally difficult winds, McIlroy hit back-to-back marvelous iron shots inside 11 feet outside 200 yards, first at the par-3 17th, then an incredible approach at the par-4 18th, to prepare the winning birdies. . The Northern Irishman shot a two-under 68 to finish 15-under and win by a stroke. I thought if I could birdie one of the bottom two and make the playoffs, that would be a bonus, he said. The two iron shots I hit the 5 iron in 17 and the 2 iron last are probably two of the best shots I’ve hit all year. And then to finish them with the putts as well, it’s absolutely amazing. The 34-year-old superstar held the 54-hole lead but stumbled early on Sunday making four bogeys on his front nine, losing two strokes before making the turn. It took a clear round of four birdies to nine 31 from the Northern Irishman to do the job.

Content of the article McIlroy’s impressive finish prevented 26-year-old Scotsman Robert MacIntyre from winning his national open on home soil. MacIntyre fired a Sunday under-64 that included his own miracle shot from the rough on the 18th hole, a huge cut fairway wood that carried the wind 213 yards before finishing just three feet from the hole. That seemed enough for the hometown boy until Rory’s electric end. McIlroy apologized to MacIntyre for stealing the win in a post-round hug with the DP World Tour player, saying he knows how much it would have meant to him. RECOMMENDED VIDEO We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play video I’ve kind of been big on domestic opens over the years and I’m racking up a few of them,” McIlroy said. McIlroy has often said he values ​​domestic opens above regular tour events and on Sunday he became the first man to win the Scottish Open, Irish Open and The Open Championship. He also has two RBC Canadian Open victories, as well as victories at the US Open, Australian Open and Hong Kong Open. McIlroy will travel immediately to Royal Liverpool where he is looking to end a nine-year Major Championship drought at the site of his 2014 Open Championship victory. I’ve had a few close calls recently, so to cross the line and get that bit of confidence before next week is huge, he said. World No. 1 Scottie Sheffler, Ben An and David Lingmerth tied for third under 10. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners were the top Canadians, finishing tied for 19th at six under.

