Jane Birkin, actress, singer and fashion icon of the 60s-70s, dies at 76





Jane Birkin, the British-French actress, singer and fashion icon best remembered for her decade-long romantic and artistic partnership with musician Serge Gainsbourg, died on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced. She was 76 years old. It was first reported in Le Parisien and BFM television that Birkin had been found dead at her home in Paris. The actress suffered a slight blow in 2021, but his cause of death has not yet been revealed. . “Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon. A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us”, Macron wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. Born in 1946 in London, Birkin began her career as a teenager in the “Swinging London” scene of the 1960s. She appeared mainly in small roles in art and counter-culture films, notably the Italian director The revolutionary film by Michelangelo Antonioni “Blowup” (1966), which featured Birkin in a controversial (for the time) nude scene. When she was 17, Birkin met 32-year-old composer John Barry; they married in 1965 and had a child, Kate Barry, in 1967, but divorced in 1968. The following year, Birkin shot to fame after landing the female lead in the French romantic comedy-drama “Slogan,” where she met and became involved with her 40-year-old co-star Gainsbourg. That same year, the couple collaborated on their first musical album “Je t’aime… moi non plus”. The album’s title track, a sexually explicit duet co-written by Birkin and Gainsbourg, was banned in some countries and criticized by the Vatican, but also became an international hit and an enduring symbol of this moment in pop culture. It remains his most internationally known song. Birkin at this point moved to France permanently. She sang mainly in French and acted mainly in French cinema, although she occasionally appeared in English language films, such as the 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile”. She has been nominated three times for the Csar Awards (the French equivalent of the Oscars), the first time in 1976 for “Je t’aime moi non plus”, a film directed by Gainsbourg and inspired by their song, and the last time in 1991 for “La Belle Noiseuse.” Birkin’s relationship with Gainsbourg ended in 1980, largely due to his alcoholism and abusive behavior, although the two remained close. She told CNN during a 2006 interview, “He and I became the most famous couple in this weird way because of I love you and because we were together for 13 years, and he continued to be my best friend until the day he died. Birkin and Gainsbourg had one child together, actress and musician Charlotte Gainsbourg, in 1971. In the 1980s, she was in a relationship with the director Jacques Doillon, with whom she often collaborated. They had one child together, actress, singer, musician and model Lou Doillon. The couple separated in 1991. Birkin was of course also a fashion icon, and today might be best known for the namesake handbag created by Herms in 1984, still a highly prized (and very expensive) accessory. Birkin is survived by his daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, as well as his grandchildren. Kate Barry, who became an acclaimed fashion photographer, died in 2013 at the age of 46.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/jane-birkin-actress-singer-and-1960s-70s-fashion-icon-dies-at-76/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos