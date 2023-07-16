Comment this story Comment

Jane Birkin, who died Sunday at age 76, was a muse of quixotic fashion. Unlike society figures such as Nan Kempner or Loulou de la Falaise, who made best-dressed lists because they had dozens of the rarest seams, Birkin preferred army-surplus khakis, jackets for men and baskets as handbags.

The story from how she came to inspire the most famous handbag in fashion history, the Herms Birkin bag well paints the picture of her special influence. The actress and singer was upgraded to first class on a Paris-London flight in the 1980s, with one of the wicker baskets she used as a handbag. (She wore them from the 1960s, pairing them with sheer crochet mini-dresses as well as jeans and T-shirts.)

When she put her basket in the overhead compartment, as she told her story, her things spilled onto the floor. She told her seatmate, Jean-Louis Dumas, who was chief executive and creative director of her family brand, Herms, that he was struggling to find a good weekend bag, and he asked the workshop to rework their existing tall belts into something more streamlined.

Such is Birkin’s mystique: his pastoral idiosyncrasy, acquired at a London street fair, inspired the pinnacle of design and desire for luxury, which sells for over $8,500. She knew how to make the simplest things special, even extraordinary in a private way, which attracted luxury houses like Herms, as well as our great modern designers, such as Hedi Slimane, APCs Jean Touitou and Martin Margiela. (The punchline: Birkin rarely wore the bag because of her tendonitis. Part of her attraction to men’s blazers was their huge pockets, perfect for padding, and in her later years she usually wore belt bags. and straw market bags (partners, filmmaker Jacques Doillon, ended up crushing the original cart with his car.)

The Herms house shared a statement on Sunday afternoon about Birkins’ passing. With a common sensitivity, we got to know each other, we discovered and appreciated to what extent the gentle elegance of Jane Birkins revealed an artist in her own right, committed, open-minded, with a natural curiosity of the world and of others.

Born in 1946 in London, Birkin has become synonymous with French girl style, a term now so overused it seems meaningless, but a study of the Birkins look reinforces why it lives on. In the 1960s, she was a swinging London heroine of psychedelic cinema, landing the lead role in the French film Slogan alongside Serge Gainsbourg. It was in this film that Birkin would know Gainsbourg and the world would know his charming, broken French. (She was cast in the film despite not speaking the language.)

Her appearances alongside Lothario Gainsbourg, in crocheted dresses with exposed nipples and a small basket on her arm, codified her as a paradoxical ingenue: boyish and boyish, but somehow wildly sophisticated. His duet with Gainsbourg, Je taime moi non plus, released the same year as Slogan, epitomizes his shocking appeal: his voice is breathy and sometimes creaky, eventually succumbing to orgasmic whispers.

With Gainsbourg, she had a child Charlotte, who, with her younger sister, Lou Doillon, is recognized as an actress and muse; his first daughter, Kate Barry, died in 2013 and although they never married, she would be associated with Gainsbourg for the rest of her life. (He died in 1991.)

It was an alliance she encouraged herself; when I first interviewed her in 2016, she brought up Gainsbourg and his unsavory reputation without me even asking, saying I have to defend him. And so I will. Gainsbourg struggled with alcohol addiction, once degrading Whitney Houston on live television in the 1980s, and his passionate provocations over sex made him a legend in France but reviled elsewhere. In 1984 he recorded Lemon Incest with his daughter and Birkins, Charlotte, the two appearing half-dressed in bed in the music video. (He spent 10 weeks in the Frances Top 10.)

Birkin seemed to understand his reputation but also saw how, in a country like 1960s and 1970s France, he represented a sublime dose of freedom. His ease with his odd sexual appeal, first, and later his laid-back, unstudied style, which seemed so quintessentially French. She had a mind that could seem, in conversation, simply quirky, then, a flash later, deliciously original. She thought women were the prettiest after 40, she told me, saying her daughters weren’t old enough yet but would probably be the most gorgeous by then.

By the 1980s, when her romance with Gainsbourg ended and her relationship with Doillon began, her style had changed from mod, glamorous and lecherous to understated and laid-back. Gainsbourg had always told her to lick her lips and toss her hair back, she told me last year. And one day, I said: No, I won’t do that again! She adopted a uniform of jeans, men’s cashmere sweaters, scoop-neck T-shirts with overstretched necklines, and work pants, with men’s jackets thrown over them. (To see the look in its most glorious form, see Agns Vardas’ meta tribute, Jane B. by Agnes V.)

It’s this sensibility that has inspired almost every designer of the past 30 years, because his way of wearing, say, oversized men’s pants and tying them with the right belt to make them look like paper bags, was so original, so understudied and cool. She has come to embody the oft-discussed but little-understood boundary between fashion and style: style is a representation of pure originality, a certain inner strangeness and individualism.

For all his influence, Birkin only did one collaboration last fall, with APCs Touitou. The pieces were almost alarmingly simple, drawn from this uniform of worn basics. For anyone who only knows Birkin through old photos posted on Instagram and stories from fashion magazines, they might have been surprised, expecting Proust madeleines and instead getting plums in the cooler.

But Birkin, Touitou texted me on Sunday sailing off the west coast of Italy, had that sense of perfect proportion that few people have. His flippancy was extremely precise. She was particular about the feel of the fabrics against her body, on her arms and legs when she moved around the world, attended film premieres or bought fruit in markets. What woman doesn’t want to understand her own desires, her own comfort?

The truth is that the fashion world cannot exist without such characters, those who see something we all see and wear and live our days assuming it’s just to be worn and thought of. in a way, but who kind of see this thing as an awesome possibility. Birkin reminds us that style isn’t just a frivolous pursuit to adapt the same agreed-upon look; the most lasting legacies start with someone with outrageously delicious courage who can’t help but speak out.

correction A previous version of this article incorrectly said that Jane Birkin and Jacques Doillon had married. They do not have. This version has been corrected.