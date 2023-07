Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon dress has a hidden message, say royal watchers

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut on Sunday, joining Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince George on center court to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The eight-year-old girl wore an adorable blue flutter-sleeved dress from the Spanish brand Geekwith a Twitter fan suggesting the young royal wore the dress to show her respect to King Felipe of Spain, who attended the match in support of Carlos Alcaraz. “A Spanish dress from Maria to honor Felipe,” the Twitter user wrote, suggesting that Welsh nanny Maria bought the dress for the princess. ©Getty Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon for the first time King Felipe took the time to talk to Princess Charlotte, chatting with her in the royal box, we wonder if she complimented her on her pretty dress? Fans were delighted to see the two royals chatting, with comments pouring in on Instagram. “Awww, King Felipe is catching up with Catherine and Princess Charlotte,” one wrote, while another commented, “Look at Charlotte’s face when you talk to a king. She’s a born queen .” SEE:Prince George and Princess Charlotte mirror Princess Kate’s priceless Wimbledon expressions – see pics A third added: “Love that look on Princess Charlotte’s face. Totally engrossed.” ©Getty Princess Charlotte spoke to King Felipe of Spain at Wimbledon Today marked Charlotte’s first visit to Wimbledon, with her adorable reactions delighting royal watchers. Throughout the match, his expressions ranged from delighted to amused to intense, mirroring the famous sporting reactions of his mother, Princess Kate. ©Getty King Felipe spoke to Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte Charlotte also delighted royal watchers when she greeted a police dog at the start of the match, petting an excitable spaniel named Stella as she arrived. ©Getty Princess Charlotte is a dog lover “So cute!” one wrote, while another commented: ‘Adorable’, while another admired the young royal’s temperament, writing: ‘I don’t know what’s about Charlotte, but she just gives off special vibes.” Other royal fans praised Prince George, who spent time with his parents and sister talking to the children involved in the tennis tournament. ©Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon “Prince George is going from boy to young man. He’s going to be a heartbreaker! Those Welsh genes,” praised one, while another said: “Prince George’s confidence shines through. “ IN FASHION NOW:Prince George and Princess Charlotte mirror Princess Kate’s priceless Wimbledon expressions – see pics A third agreed, commenting: “It’s nice to see Prince George gaining confidence.” Learn to be happier with our HELLO! happiness pole

