Princess Charlotte watches the men’s singles final for the first time from the Royal Box
Princess Charlotte took her first seat in the royal box on Center Court at Wimbledon to watch Novak Djokovic bid for a record eighth Wimbledon title.
She sat next to Prince George and with the Prince and Princess of Wales to watch the Serb take on Spain’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 20.
Wearing a blue dress, she held hands with Kates and preceded George and William to reach the players’ lawn arriving at SW19 around midday, and waved to Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and the British champion wheelchair double Gordon Reid.
Princess Charlotte pets police dog Stella (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Victoria Jones
In the players’ lawn, Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Clubs youth programme, that Prince Louis was very upset he was not in attendance.
The Princess said: This is the first time Charlottes, George came last year. They watched impatiently.
Charlotte, you’ve mastered the score.
Louis was very upset not to come today.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the players’ lawn (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Victoria Jones
The Princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis was training to be a ball boy.
After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: He (Louis) is trying to practice standing and being serious like us.
He tries to practice the stands and how we stand deep in the pitch and next to the players.
Charlotte petted Stella the springer spaniel, who searched center court on Sunday morning on her last day at Wimbledon before retiring.
The Welsh arrive at Wimbledon for the final day of the tournament (Steven Paston/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steven Paston
The young princess was also introduced to eight-year-old Muawwiz Anwar, who represents the charity WaterAid and who performed the coin toss at the game.
Sunday marks Kate’s third visit to Wimbledon, this time wearing a green Roland Mouret dress, during this year’s tournament.
The princess was present on Saturday and consoled Ons Jabeur in tears after the Tunisian lost the women’s singles final to Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.
Asked at a press conference what the princess told him, Jabeur replied: Same after last year, to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.
Obviously, she was very nice.
She didn’t know if she wanted to hug me or not.
I told him that hugs were always welcome from me.
It was a great time and she is always nice to me.
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the men’s singles trophy after beating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Victoria Jones
And Kate had a visit in the rain on the second day of the tournament when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching Britain’s number one Katie Boulter.
Thousands of people lined up for the final day of the tournament after it closed on Saturday following weather warnings.
Graeme Durno, 61, was the first person in line.
The tennis fan, originally from Aberdeen, has been to Wimbledon 12 years in a row and plans to watch the action on center court.
People line up for the final day of the tournament (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Victoria Jones
He said: I want to see a match. I love the atmosphere. For me it’s not about who plays, but obviously I loved it when Murray won it. I absolutely loved it.
I’ve waited years for someone from Great Britain to win the men’s singles, so it would be nice to see some Brits in wheelchairs do the same.
We saw Andy Murray years ago. You wouldn’t have thought for a second that he would make it to Wimbledon, let alone win the thing twice.
Nikki Tate, 50, and Tina Cooke, 53, traveled from Northern Ireland to watch the final.
Novak Djokovic before a training session on Sunday (Steven Paston / PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steven Paston
The pair, dressed in tennis ball-themed earrings and hats, were sixth and seventh in line on the final day of the tournament and visiting Wimbledon for the first time.
Ms Cooke said: This is part of Nikki’s 50th birthday celebrations. We have matching earrings. I had a bad hair day because we were camping last night.
Ms Tate placed a 2.50 bet on Carlos Alcaraz to beat Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final.
Jeff Hughes, wearing an Andy Murray t-shirt to mark 10 years since winning Wimbledon, has been camping out of the tournament since it started.
The 64-year-old from Chester went to watch tennis at Wimbledon every day and said camping catches up with you in the end.
Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson watched the women’s final (PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steven Paston
Speaking from the queue, Mr Hughes said: I was on Friday and got soaked in resale, obviously there was no tennis yesterday so I can relax all day today today.
The first week was wet. We had a particularly bad day on Tuesday but overall I got used to it now.
I come in every day. Especially the first week (I get) ground passes because there’s so much great tennis on the outside courts.
I don’t want (Novak Djokovic) to win, in other words.
