AGT Sofia Vergara, 51, almost strips off her skin-tight dress in new vacation photos – but fans all have the same question

SOFIA Vergara sizzled in a busty striped dress during her lavish birthday getaway in Italy – but fans were all concerned about one thing.

The America’s Got Talent judge traveled to the sun-drenched European country for an indulgent vacation with two of her friends.

In the latest Instagram episode of her 51st birthday celebrations, stunning Sofia was seen wearing a candy-colored halter neck dress.

The orange, pink and white design featured cutout panels around the chest and a corset top, with a wider flowing skirt.

Sofia captured herself enjoying an Italian feast, with a container of breadsticks seen on the table.

Still, her outing with her pals – and the enigmatic caption – raised fans’ eyebrows when she wrote: “When life gives you lemons, you come to Italy to squeeze them.”

Attentive fans took this to mean she was having marital issues with husband Joe Manganiello, 46.

Sofia, who has a son, Manolo, 31, from a previous relationship, and Joe have been at the center of split speculation lately.

One fan bluntly wrote in the comments, “Yes the wedding is over.”

Another agreed: ‘Thinking the same’, as one then reflected: ‘I agree, it looks like there are problems in heaven.’

A fan added: “They are selling their house, she left without him and not wearing his ring and just made that comment.”

Yet one of Sofia’s followers then wrote: “She and her husband are still following each other and what makes you think she’s been away and he’s not just filming or working on something else , especially because she posted a bunch of pics of them together as a tbt a few weeks ago?”

TROUBLE IN PARADISE?

Still, concerns over Sofia’s potential marriage issues with her husband have lingered in recent weeks.

Followers noticed that she ditched the Magic Mike actor and didn’t take him on the trip.

Sofia shared several photos and videos from her birthday dinner at a restaurant on Monday night – but he was nowhere to be found.

They were quick to call what they saw as “worrying clues” about the couple’s partnership.

Joe was also absent from the 4th of July celebrations in Sofia earlier this month.

CHEAP PURCHASE

Earlier in the trip, Sofia showed off her stunning figure in a hot pink dress from Walmart.

She modeled a steamy pink dress from her clothing line, Sofa Jeans.

Sofia shared a video and snapshot of herself in the Empire Halter Maxi Dress, which costs up to $34 atwalmart.

Taking to InstagramStory, the star teased the cleavage by accessorizing the sexy dress with a gold necklace and matching bracelets.

She posed with her pal, who wore a leopard print ensemble.

The TV star celebrated her 51st birthday with her closest friends.

On her birthday in Italy, Sofia teased her curvy figure while wearing a plunging yellow floral dress.

