Mango expands its presence in the Netherlands with seven new stores

The Catalan fashion company led by Toni Ruiz is set to step up its international expansion efforts with the opening of seven new stores in the Netherlands throughout the current year. New Mangos store in Groningen – Mango The Netherlands is a market of great importance for the international growth of Mangos. Our arrival this year in some cities where we were not present before will consolidate our brand and help us strengthen it internationally, said Daniel Lpez, director of expansion and franchises at Mango, in a press release. Mangos’ expansion plan includes the creation of a new 500 square meter store in Groningen, located in the shopping street Herestraat. This location will exclusively offer a wide range of clothing for women and children. Additionally, the brand will open a store in Den Bosch, a town 90 kilometers from Amsterdam, strategically positioned on the main shopping street, Schapenmarkt. This 450 square meter store will present the Women’s and Men’s lines. Throughout this year, the brand will also hit the main shopping streets of Leeuwarden, a city in the north of the Netherlands, and Nijmegen, near the German border. Additionally, Mango will expand its presence in Rotterdam by opening a 570 square meter store in the Zuidplein shopping center, which started operating in June. Additionally, the brand plans to renovate its 900 square meter flagship store on the Lijnbaan shopping thoroughfare. This shop offers a wide selection of women’s, men’s and children’s fashion. Like all of its recent store openings and renovations, Mango will implement its New Med store concept in these new spaces, characterized by the Mediterranean style for which the Barcelona-based company is renowned. Mango entered the Dutch market in 1997. Last year the company introduced the New Med concept to the market with the opening of its store in Leiden. In 2022, the brand operated a total of 31 outlets in the region, including own stores, franchises and corners in department stores. Mango also operates digitally through its own online channel as well as in other markets. The company closed the first half of the year with revenue growth of 20% to 1.451 billion. In addition, the online channel Mangos experienced a growth rate of 10%.

