Pharrell Is the Future of FashionAnd the Future Looks Creative AF

Bad World is an occasional column by Toni Thai Sterrett, filmmaker, futurist, and founder focused on the intersection of fashion and technology.

Welcome to the Bad World, where we embrace the future of fashion in all its elements. Right now, the conversation around sustainability is at its loudest. We can talk about a more sustainable world without having to sacrifice individuality, style and fun. We just talk about it in a real, authentic way.

Now let’s dive into something I love: Pharrell Williams’ appointment in 2023 as new creative director at Louis Vuitton and his debut collection for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 men’s collection. But before I dig that, I’m drawn to the excitement in the air when Louis Vuitton published its first NFTA soulbound tokenmeaning it cannot be traded or sold in early June 2023.

This Louis Vuitton drop was fascinating for many reasons. First, we talk a lot about NFTs that make it easier for brands to have loyalty programs for their customers, Starbucks And Nike. But a soul-bound token makes it a two-way street, introducing a kind of reciprocal brand loyalty.

His community. It’s an exchange. By showing brand loyalty, they will reward you with lots of goodies for trusting them, a nice gesture from LV. And second, everyone is saying that NFTs are dead, but clearly they aren’t and the excitement among fashion aficionados was palpable.

Last year, Pharrell Williams was appointed Chief Brand Officer from the NFT Doodles project. And in April 2023, Doodles released the Pharrell Pack, which allows NFT holders to access digital wearables customized by Williams and its brands. It’s a step towards creating a world that rewards community engagement while connecting intellectual property and social identity through the limited-edition release of 300 limited-edition digital apparel packs.

Williams’ foray into the NFT space puts him squarely in the future of fashion. I would even say, Pharrell Williams East the future of fashion. Quote me but don’t argue with me. I have receipts, hold on.

When the Valentine’s Day 2023 news announced the appointment of Williams as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, succeeding the late great Virgil Abloh, who sadly passed away in November 2021, there was much applause amid the rumblings of hate.

There were screams and groans from people who thought the job would have been better suited to a more established designer, coupled with laments that he had no formal fashion education. But neither was Abloh, whose vision and work have been widely acclaimed.

At Louis Vuitton (and his own label Off-White), Abloh redefined streetwear and ushered in an exciting, boundary-pushing new era of menswear. Abloh had degrees in civil engineering and architecture earned while Pharrell had us dancing.

Williams’ upbringing was informal, coming courtesy of Nigo, the Japanese fashion designer best known as the creator of the urban clothing line, A Bathing Ape. Nigo is currently the creative director of Kenzo, with whom Williams launched the successful brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream. For many, menswear has never been so exciting to the public; now these shows get as much press and attention as women’s shows.

A photo of Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton shot. Picture: Louis Vuitton

Art and all forms of creativity collide, and we are better for it. Williams, like Abloh, helped redefine male expression, pushed gender boundaries and norms, and enabled men to be more expressive in their style choices. It’s hard to argue that the qualities required to be a creative director are simply that you’re complete, open, and creative. OF. Williams has proven that her creativity knows no bounds.

Williams has often spoken of all he learned from Karl Lagerfeld, as well as Palm Angels’ Francesco Ragazzi and Colette founder Sarah Andelman. It has a long-standing relationship with Adidas on the design side and several successful collaborations with luxury brands such as Chanel, Moncler, Tiffanys and Moynat. And don’t forget his first collaboration with Louis Vuitton thanks to Marc Jacobs, in 2004. These are recipes, friends.

And speaking of Jacobs, he made his own interesting entry into the future of fashion conversation at his Fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library, where he showcased 29 looks in less than three minutes. . He apparently embraced AI technology by having his show notes written entirely by ChatGPT.

In a subtle statement on sustainability, Jacobs presented a collection of timeless and impeccably designed suits for women, mostly in black and white. The collection evokes many eras of fashion while being versatile and stylish; key pieces that you can have in your wardrobe for many years. This question, given the growing conversation about owning less and fashion being less wasteful and more eco-friendly.

We can’t talk about durability without pointing out that Williams thought about it years ago. Sustainability was at the center of its collaboration with G-Star Raw in 2017, when they launched a collection that saw plastic recycled into denim, which reduced waste and reduced fashion’s negative impact on the environment. environment.

Looking back now at her debut for the Louis Vuttons Fall/Winter 2024 collection, Williams’ point of view was clear. It felt fundamental with very appropriate nods to hip-hop culture, which was appropriate given that this year marks the art form’s 50th anniversary.

The Yankees-inspired colorway for his jacket was a nod to New York street style, and possibly also his longtime friend and collaborator Jay-Z, who closed the show and was known to always wear a fitted Yankees hat. It was chic and classic with a bit of streetclean and tapered, and the collection seemed to have all Louis Vuitton customers and fans in mind while remaining consistent throughout. It couldn’t have been an easy feat.

The chorus and orchestra that enhanced the epic mood of Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show can also be seen as a nod to Pyer Moss’ creator and founder, Kerby Jean-Raymond, whose legacy was, according to some testimonies, erased by The cup.

But at the height of Jean-Raymond’s popularity, when he was the darling of the fashion industry, models paraded to the sound of his 90-member choir called The Pyer Moss Tabernacle Drip Choir Drenched in the Blood. , as they belted out a beautiful mix of gospel, soul, hip-hop and R&B music for keen culture watchers (OK, Me).

Maybe that was Williams’ way of saying, We still see you, Kerby.

An off-the-cuff review after the collection dropped was that the pixel print that Williams dubbed Damouflagei.e. The classic LV Damier print used to create a camo-like print has been copied from Loewes’ recent collection. But in fact, Pharrells Billionaires Boys Club has produced pixel and camo inspired prints in the past. Additionally, Louis Vuitton released a pixel collection in 2018 when Kim Jones served as creative director.

Web3 devotees wondered aloud if the use of pixel printing was another perceived nod to its pixelated NFT frens. CryptoPunksan NFT project which, like Williams, also scored a crucial collaboration from Tiffany as part of the evolution of luxury brands into the future.

This nod might be wishful thinking, but Web3-native fashion brands like The Manufacturer are still moving upward with extreme confidence in the NFT space, inspired by the recent Web3 moves of top brands like Louis Vuitton, Nike, Lacosteand many others who show they are also optimistic about taking risks.

Last month, I spoke at a panel at NFC Lisbon titled, Does Digital Fashion Need Web3? And I argued that it’s not, at least not yet, because we’re a long way from mass adoption.

It takes a lot of time and a lot of money to change consumer behavior, but the brands that take those risks and embrace the technology will be at the forefront in the future. As Williams, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, LVMH, and even Marc Jacobs have seen, there is a paradigm shift that promises a future in which fashion is sometimes accessible, can be produced ethically, is fun, and can be digitally produced. strengthened with love.

During Williams’ debut for Louis Vuitton, he nodded to his hometown of Virginia Beach by turning the LV into an acronym for LoVers, riffing on the tagline Virginias of Virginia is for Lovers. Love never dies, so let’s stay optimistic about love. RIP Virgil Abloh.