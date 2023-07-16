How to Dress Like Barbie (and Should You?)

Comment this story Comment

When I was growing up, my mom used to keep my tiny Barbie shoes in a special container on a high shelf that was only accessible when my little sisters were napping (and therefore not there to accidentally choke on). Someone else?

I don’t currently own any Barbie fashions (or Barbies for that matter), but I’ve been paying close attention to the world press tour for Barbie, which finally hits theaters this weekend. Actors from the films, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Simu Liu, have been crisscrossing the globe for red carpet appearances and promotional events for weeks now. Some, like Robbie, fully embraced the Barbiecore look, while others, heaven forbid, showed up to press the port stops. beige. What to do with these choices?

Barbie’s official red carpets are now over, due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, but the cast has left us with plenty of images to sift through. To discuss all things Barbie fashion, I knew I had to speak to The Posts fashion editor, Rachel Tashjian.

Let’s start with Margot Robbie. What do you think of her and stylist Andrew Mukamal’s approach to recreating vintage Barbie looks for the red carpet? She did the Totally capillary look with Pucci, the Look day and night with Versace, the 1960s Solo in the spotlight with Schiaparelli. Does this work for you?

I think what makes it really work is that the original creators of the Barbie outfits were clearly looking at contemporary fashion. So the Totally Hair look that you referred to, for example obviously the designers of Barbies were looking at Pucci and Ken Scott outfits and things like that. The source material is at a very high level, so when you copy it I think it looks fantastic. I was blown away by both the black Schiaparelli dress she wore to the Los Angeles premiere and then the one Vivienne Westwood Dress which she wore for the premiere in London.

What makes these two looks in particular really interesting is that these Barbie outfits reference and it’s like ouroboros, the serpent eating its tail couture from the 1950s, which is a golden age of fashion. It was probably the most significant decade in terms of inventive and imperious glamor emerging from Paris and the United States.

And so the dresses are based on that era of fashion, and then you have these designers who are able to replicate that at a very high level, like Vivienne Westwood and of course Schiaparelli, which is a fashion house. Their creative director, Daniel Roseberry, created this black look.

So I think the benchmarks are really, really high, and the copy as a result can also be higher, so it doesn’t look like a costume, even though it is a costume.

I’m sure you saw the fans were really upset about that photo call in LA last month where Margot was in hot pink and Greta Gerwig and Michael Cera and the others were kind of sad beige looks. Do you think it’s fair that fans expect everyone associated with this movie to do a full Barbiecore for the press tour?

It’s interesting how the expectations have been set that it’s all marketing for this movie. For example, Margot Robbie is a face of Chanel, and the Chanel Resort Collection which came out earlier this summer was extremely Barbiecore. And it wasn’t done in partnership with Mattel, but they were obviously anticipating the excitement around the film and that their younger clientele would want to dress up in Barbiecore. So I think there’s this feeling that everyone should play along, right? And that’s why it was so fun to see those little red carpet moments with Ryan Gosling where he talks about his Kenergy. It feels like everyone should know about the joke and gimmick of this Barbiecore dressing.

There has been some debate about whether the average consumer is really embracing barbiecore as a trend. Once the movie is said and done, do you think that might fade, or do you think the excitement will continue and more people might try it who might not have thought to wear pink before?

The film’s costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, is one of the great living costume designers; she’s really, really amazing. The costumes we’ve seen so far actually remind me a bit of Clueless, in the sense that they’re quite feminine and fun, but they’re sophisticated and polished and clearly a joy to dress up and express yourself with. fashion.

Clueless has continued to resonate with womeneven women born after the film’s release, [and so] I could see Barbie having that effect, you know, inspiring a certain way of thinking about yourself and making your whole day about what you’re wearing, even if it’s just in your imagination. Like, OK, I have to go do something really rote and boring, but I’m going to put on something really fabulous.

I like this. Were there any other notable looks for you during this press tour? People really liked Ryan Goslings’ pink Gucci suit for the Los Angeles premiere and Nicki Minaj’s Barbie hair. Who else nails it?

It seems like Greta Gerwig is having a lot of fun, and also Hari Nef, who is someone who has very high credibility in fashion and who is friends with a lot of designers who are not necessarily well known. For example, at the premiere in London, she wore a dress from a very discreet designer named Dilara Findikoglu. It’s like a fitted bodice dress covered in knives, and I think that’s sort of embracing the Barbie camp. It’s fun to see everyone doing it their own way.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.