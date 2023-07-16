Matildas calls out FIFA over price discrepancy days before World Cup





MONTPELLIER, FRANCE – JUNE 13: Chloe Logarzo of Australia celebrates with team mates after scoring … [+] his team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images In a video calling for better treatment of female footballers around the world, Sam Kerr reads the line: Those who came before us showed us that being a Matilda means something. They showed us how to fight for recognition, validation and respect. The Matildas will kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Thursday at a sold-out Australian stadium, but as the tournament neared they called FIFA over the gender gap. The 23 Matildas contributed a video statement, similar to how the Socceroos protested Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The players highlighted the challenges faced by women’s soccer and the huge gap between prize money and men’s soccer, which is a billion dollar industry. Seven hundred and thirty-six footballers have the honor of representing their country on the biggest stage at this tournament, but many are still being denied the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively, the players said. Collective bargaining has ensured that we now get the same terms as the Socceroos, with one exception, FIFA will still only offer women a quarter of the prize money as men for the same achievement. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> And our A-League Women sisters are still pushing to make football a full-time career, so they don’t have to work part-time like we have to. The Matildas’ collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Football Australia ensures that they receive the same minimum percentage of prize money as the Socceroos. However, there is still a significant disparity in prize money between the women’s and men’s World Cups. The 2019 Women’s World Cup offered $30 million in prize money, but at the recent FIFA Congress in Kigali, soccer boss Gianni Infantino announced that the prize money for this summer tournament, the first to to be played in a 32-team format, will be increased to $110 million. The world federation will for the first time allocate individual fees to players with remuneration starting at $30,000 per player for participation in the group stage. This development has been hailed by global players’ union FIFPro as the result of tremendous global collective action by more than 150 national team players and months of constructive negotiations with FIFA. However, the $152 million prize pool is still well below the $440 million available for the Men’s World Cup. FIFA has announced its intention to achieve equal pay by 2027. If the Matildas win the world crown on home soil, each player will earn $276,894. Their recent 1-0 victory against France, thanks to a goal from Mary Fowler, highlighted their strong form ahead of the tournament. Coach Tony Gustavsson developed greater team depth and the win demonstrated improved performance against higher ranked opponents. Australia is one of the few countries to have a CBA, alongside Denmark, Sweden and the United States. World Cup finalists Canada and Nigeria have wage disputes with their federations. The PFA are negotiating a new CBA with Football Australia as the current deal expires at the end of the World Cup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/samindrakunti/2023/07/16/matildas-call-out-fifa-over-prize-money-gap-days-before-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos