the men’s brand redefining luxury fashion





Manchester, UK, July 16 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The British brand is reinventing luxury by creating stylish pieces that not only look great and fit well, but also stand the test of time, all at an accessible price. Each garment is carefully crafted for maximum durability so customers can enjoy their purchases for years to come. During the design and production process, careful attention is paid to the finer details and fit of each piece, and all are finished with the brand’s signature Y logo.

Declan Rice in Yelir World outfit Seamlessly fitting into everyday life, YELIR WORLD collections embody a modern luxury lifestyle where ease and convenience meet style and comfort. This is represented through the brand’s creative images which often feature unique, inspiring and luxurious settings that reflect the YELIR WORLD way of life. The brand embodies a unique blend of contemporary aesthetics and urban flair. From streetwear to casual wear, the brand offers a range of timeless options to cater to a wide audience. From classic t-shirts to tracksuits, hoodies, caps and accessories, each piece is an expression of individuality and simplicity that resonates with the brand’s ethos. All pieces are available exclusively online at YELIRWORLD.COM and some are part of limited edition drops that often sell out within minutes.

Wayne Rooney in a Yelir World cap The brand is regularly spotted on celebrities such as England footballer Declan Rice, rap star Aitch and soccer legend Wayne Rooney. Popular actor Michael Ward was also seen wearing YELIR WORLD during his captivating performance on the hit Netflix series Top Boy. Having captured the attention of celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, the brand has certainly boosted its global appeal and cemented its position as a name to watch in the fashion industry.

Michael Ward in Yelir World outfit As YELIR WORLD continues to expand its horizons, the brand remains dedicated to providing quality parts and high-level service to its loyal followers. You can follow the brand’s journey via Instagram @yelirworld

