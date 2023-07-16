Woman asks if she was wrong for confronting her cousin because she stole her dress » TwistedSifter

Fashion
Woman asks if she was wrong for confronting her cousin because she stole her dress
If a person is a thief, you should probably go ahead and call them a thief, right?
Well, at least that’s what I think…
But you have to make up your own mind!
Check out this woman’s story she wrote on Reddit “Am I the asshole?” page and see if you think she was irrelevant for what she did to his cousin.
“I (27f) am getting married later this year and announced a tentative date a while ago. Seemingly out of nowhere, my cousin (28f) decided to get married exactly a week before I intended.
I’ve been trying on wedding dresses for the past few months. My cousin’s mom asked to see some of the dresses I tried on, so my mom sent her a video of one of our latest picks. I didn’t think about it much because I wanted my extended family to feel included.
A few weeks pass and I receive a call from the store where I had paid a deposit for my dress. They informed me that my cousin and her mother came to their store with the video of me in my dress and asked for something exactly like it. One of their sales people sold them the exact same dress in a cream color instead of white (which was my dress color).
The store owner apologized and offered a refund because she realized that two girls from the same family could not wear the same dress. I will probably have many of the same guests at my wedding.
I was in disbelief and hoped it was all a terrible mess. I immediately messaged my cousin and casually asked to see the dress she had purchased. For weeks she created stories about not finding a dress or having it altered so she couldn’t show it to me. Finally, the day before her wedding, she invited my mother and me for some last minute help.
Again, we asked to see her dress. She finally gave in and pulled him out. Of course, it was the exact same dress. I was extremely hurt and asked why she would go out of her way to steal my wedding dress knowing full well that her wedding is before mine meaning everyone would see it on her before me. I said if she had spoken to me beforehand I might have chosen to leave the dress to her, but she went behind my back and chose to lie about it repeatedly.
Things got heated and I ended up leaving. I don’t even know if I want to go to her wedding tomorrow after the stunt she and her mom did. Everyone in my family thinks I overreacted and should have kept my mouth shut until after her wedding instead of creating animosity the day before her big day.
FATHER?”
Now let’s see what Reddit users had to say.
One person said she was NTA and probably shouldn’t talk to her cousin anymore.
Another person agreed and also thinks they are NTA.
And this reader said they would be totally mean if that happened to them.
People need to calm down and enjoy life. Shit.
