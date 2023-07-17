Singer, actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin dies at 76





British-French actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin has died. She was 76 years old. She was found dead at her home in Paris, according to the French media The Parisian. No cause of death was revealed, but Birkin had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2021. Videos of an American songwriter Birkin was born in London on December 14, 1946. She was 17 when she married james bond composer John Barry and the couple had a daughter, Kate. Soon after, Birkin shot to fame starring in the 1966 cult film Michelangelo Antonionis. Explodefeaturing a scene where she appeared naked. When her marriage to Barry was dissolved, Birkin then moved to France at the age of 20. She met poet and singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg on the set of the French romantic comedy Slogan in 1968. Gainsbourg and Birkin had a professional and personal relationship for 13 years. , until 1981, and had a daughter Charlotte, born in 1971. Birkin and Gainsbourg continued to collaborate until his death in 1991. “When I went to France and met Serge, he made me feel wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” says Birkin in 2018. “He gave me confidence and was able to erase all the pain of what had happened before, and I think I probably did the same for him because he had just recovered from a love affair with [Brigitte] Bardot. So, actually, we were two rather miserable souls who picked each other up. In 1982, Birkin gave birth to her third daughter, Lou Doillon, from her relationship with French director Jacques Doillon. Throughout his career, Birkin starred in over 65 films and released over 20 albums, from his 1969 collaborative release with Gainsbourg, I love you…me neither and their iconic, erotic duo, which reached No. 1 in the UK Her solo album To Doo Dah came in 1973. She continued to release records through her 2020 album, Oh! Sorry you were sleeping (Oh, sorry, you were sleeping), which was a collection of songs reflecting his time with Gainsbourg and the death of his daughter Kate Barry in 2013. An animal rights activist, Birkin had been a fashion icon since the 1960s and later inspired the 1984 launch of Herms’ iconic Birkin bag. In 2015, Birkin wrote a letter to the French fashion house asking it to remove its name from the bag after learning about the inhumane farming practices of the crocodiles used to produce the bags. Birkin has continued to perform in recent years but was forced to postpone several concerts in Paris after breaking her shoulder in March 2022. She suffered a stroke the previous year. In 2021, Charlotte Gainsbourg made her directorial debut with the film, Jeanne by Charlottea docudrama starring Birkin. She is survived by her daughters, singers and actresses Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, as well as her grandsons Ben Attal, Roman de Kermadec and Marlowe Jack Tiger Mitchell, and her granddaughter Alice Attal. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

