Fashion
The Luxury Fashion Revolution: Redefining the Male Wardrobe by a Leading Menswear Brand
YELIR WORLD is a British brand that offers stylish and durable luxury fashion at an affordable price. Each garment is carefully crafted for maximum durability and particular attention is paid to the finest fit and detail. The collections YELIR WORLD embody a modern luxury lifestyle that combines ease, comfort and style. The brand offers a range of timeless options, including streetwear and casualwear, to cater to a wide audience. YELIR WORLD is popular among celebrities such as Declan Rice, Aitch, Wayne Rooney and Michael Ward. The brand has boosted its global appeal and is considered a name to watch in the fashion industry. YELIR WORLD provides top level service and can be followed on Instagram @yelirworld.
Manchester, UK, July 16 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The British brand is reinventing luxury by creating stylish pieces that not only look great and fit well, but also stand the test of time, all at an accessible price. Each garment is carefully crafted for maximum durability so customers can enjoy their purchases for years to come. During the design and production process, careful attention is paid to the finer details and fit of each piece, and all are finished with the trademark “Y” logo.
Declan Rice in Yelir World outfit
Seamlessly fitting into everyday life, YELIR WORLD collections embody a modern luxury lifestyle where ease and convenience meet style and comfort. This is represented through the brand’s creative imagery which often features unique, inspiring and luxurious settings that reflect the YELIR WORLD way of life. The brand embodies a unique blend of contemporary aesthetics and urban flair. From streetwear to casual wear, the brand offers a range of timeless options to cater to a wide audience. From classic t-shirts to tracksuits, hoodies, caps and accessories, each piece is an expression of individuality and simplicity that resonates with the brand’s ethos. All pieces are available exclusively online at YELIRWORLD.COM and some are part of limited edition drops that often sell out within minutes.
Wayne Rooney in a Yelir World cap
The brand is regularly spotted on celebrities such as England footballer Declan Rice, rap star Aitch and soccer legend Wayne Rooney. Popular actor Michael Ward was also seen wearing YELIR WORLD during his captivating performance in the hit Netflix series ‘Top Boy’. Having captured the attention of celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, the brand has certainly boosted its global appeal and cemented its position as a name to watch in the fashion industry.
Michael Ward in Yelir World outfit
As YELIR WORLD continues to expand its horizons, the brand remains dedicated to providing quality parts and high-level service to its loyal followers. You can follow the brand’s journey via Instagram @yelirworld
Aitch in Yelir World outfit
Media Contact:
Bach Nguyen Phone: +447821498342 Manchester, UK
