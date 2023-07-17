All the best fashion looks from Wimbledon, from Kate to David Beckham









By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor For fashion fans, Wimbledon is synonymous with celebrity spectator style. Famous faces always dress to impress when they attend the iconic tennis tournament and this year was no exception. A slew of royals, athletes, actors, music legends and a few national treasures were spotted in the stands at SW19. Here are the best dressed celebrities at Wimbledon 2023 Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

In a nod to Wimbledon’s traditional Whites rule (players must adhere to a strict all-white dress code on the court), the Princess of Wales donned a mint green and white Balmain blazer with a white pleated skirt and smocks. pumps. The Queen Queen Camilla with AELTC President Ian Hewitt (Victoria Jones/PA)

Also tapping into the white theme, the queen wore a pleated midi dress by Fiona Clare with beige suede heels and a handbag. David Beckham David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

A longtime regular in the royal box, David Beckham always looks dapper when he visits Center Court. The former footballer wore a brown double breasted blazer and tie with a striped shirt and off-white trousers. Emma Corrin Emma Corrin, front right (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Crown star Emma Corrin, known for her androgynous style, chose a summery cream cropped suit with a white shirt and beige tie by Polo Ralph Lauren. Alexa Chung Alexa Chung (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fashion icon Alexa Chung opted for a casual look, pairing a utility shirt and blue jeans with a purple cable knit sweater slung around her shoulders. The presenter amped up her outfit with black patent wedges and a cool suede mini bag. Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston and his mother Diana Patricia Hiddleston (John Walton/PA)

Actor Tom Hiddleston matches his mother Diana in a dark blue ensemble. The Loki star wore a midnight blue suit and navy tie with Ray-Ban sunglasses. Sienna Miller Sienna Miller (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Always at the forefront of summer style, whether at Glastonbury or Wimbledon, actress Sienna Miller donned a vintage-style sky blue and white pinstripe two-piece and carried a navy woven bag. Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice (John Walton/PA) Photo by John Walton

Sitting in the royal box for the semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Princess Beatrice wore a powder pink shirt dress and carried a fashionable woven clutch. Mary Berry Mary Berry (Victoria Jones/PA)

Baking legend Dame Mary Berry, 88, chose a pretty aqua blue floral dress accessorized with a pearl necklace and a gold watch. george russell George Russell (Victoria Jones/PA)

Fresh off the British Grand Prix, Formula 1 driver George Russell was pictured in the royal box with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. The Mercedes driver chose for the occasion a cream double-breasted suit with a blue shirt and a navy blue tie. Jourdan Dunn Jourdan Dunn (Zac Goodwin/AP)

British model Jourdan Dunn opted for a sunny color palette, pairing a pastel yellow cable-knit sweater with a flowing silk skirt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westmeathexaminer.ie/2023/07/16/all-the-best-wimbledon-fashion-looks-from-kate-to-david-beckham/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos