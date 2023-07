Iran’s morality police return in new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and vice police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked protests across the country . The morality police had largely withdrawn after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September as authorities struggled to contain mass protests calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for more than four years. decades. Protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which more than 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained, according to the Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights. But many women continued to wear the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities. The morality police were only rarely seen patrolling the streets, and in December some reports later even denied that they had been disbanded. Authorities have insisted throughout the crisis that the rules have not changed. Iran’s clerical leaders see the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power, and see more casual dress as a sign of Western decadence. On Sunday, Gen. Saeed Montazerolmahdi, a police spokesman, said the vice squad would resume notifying and then detaining women not wearing hijab in public. In Tehran, the men and women of the morality police could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans. Late Saturday, police arrested Mohammed Sadeghi, a relatively unknown young actor, during a search of his home which he appears to have posted on social media. Earlier, he posted a video in response to another online video showing a woman being held by vice squad. Believe me, if I see such a scene, I could commit murder, he said. The website of the semi-official daily Hamshahri, affiliated with the Tehran municipality, said he was arrested for encouraging people to use weapons against the police. The battle for the hijab became a powerful rallying cry last fall, with women playing a prominent role in the protests. The protests quickly turned into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s religious leaders, whom the mostly young protesters accuse of being corrupt, repressive and out of touch. The Iranian government blamed the protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence. Several Iranian celebrities joined the protests, including leading directors and actors from the country’s famous film industry. Several Iranian actors have been arrested after appearing in public without the hijab or expressing support for the protests. In a recent case, actor Azadeh Samadi was banned from social media and ordered by a court to seek psychological treatment for antisocial personality disorder after appearing at a funeral two months ago , wearing a cap on his head.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iran-morality-police-mahsa-amini-islamic-dress-women-protests-rcna94507 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos