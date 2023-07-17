Vincent Norrman becomes the 11th Seminole to win on the PGA TOUR





– VINCENT NORRMAN ORGANIC IN FLORIDA STATE NICHOLASVILLE, KY. Former Florida State Men’s Golf All-American Vincent Norrman earned his first PGA TOUR win of his rookie season after earning a sudden-death playoff Sunday night at the Barbasol Championship held in held at Keen Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. Former Florida State Men’s Golf All-American Vincent Norrman earned his first PGA TOUR win of his rookie season after earning a sudden-death playoff Sunday night at the Barbasol Championship held in held at Keen Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. Norrman, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, who attended Florida State in 2020-21, beat Nathan Kimsey on the first sudden-death playoff hole on 18 after recording a tap-in par. Norrman had a tough chip with an awkward lie from 37 yards that was executed to perfection, falling just yards from the hole. .@VincentNorrman IT’S DONE ! He is the 11th Seminole to win on the @PGATOUR #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/By3kTtU2A5 FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 16, 2023 The 2021 All-American joins an elite group of Seminoles in becoming the 11e FSU Men’s Golf Alum to earn a victory on the PGA TOUR. “I don’t think I can process this for a while,” Norrman told the GOLF channel that aired afterward. “I’m at a loss for words. It’s amazing. “Honestly, I don’t think I dreamed that big. It’s amazing. I’m so happy with what Georgia Southwestern and Florida State have done for me. I can’t wait to get back to Tallahassee to celebrate.” Norrman lives in Tallahassee and uses Florida State’s Seminole Legacy Golf Club as his home course. The moment he became a champion??@VincentNorrman | @BarbasolChamp pic.twitter.com/NM2o0TewuO PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023 Norrman finished under 22 heading into the playoff hole. He held a one-shot lead heading into the final 18th hole of regulation play, hitting each of his first 17 fairways from the tee. Despite struggling on his final hole, he needed a bogey clutch putt to head for the clubhouse tied for the lead and eligible for the playoffs. He delivered in dramatic fashion, with his putt rattling around the hole before going in. Norrman joins Brooks Koepka among the Seminoles with pro wins this year, as Koepka won his fifth career major at the PGA Championship held at Oak Hill in Rochester, NY

His first PGA TOUR victory gives him a ton of momentum to move forward. Norrman vaults up to 61st in the latest FedEX Cup standings. Norrman’s victory also gives him full exemption status on the PGA TOUR through the 2025 season, and earns him spots in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, PLAYERS Championship and PGA Championship in 2024. Norrman’s lone season at Florida State was memorable, helping guide the No. 1 seeded Seminoles overall to NCAA match play in 2021. He averaged 70.81 that year with four Top 10 finishes and a win at Timaquana Collegiate. Two other professional Noles are taking part in this week’s Open Championship held at Royal Liverpool. Koepka will make another appearance while 2022 squad member Dan Bradbury (Kettlethorpe, England) plays in his first major.

