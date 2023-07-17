World’s Sexiest Woman Alive Ashley Graham Flaunts Bodycon Mini Dress While Filming New HGTV Show

ASHLEY Graham flaunted her figure in a skin-tight mini dress while filming a new HGTV show.

Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive hosts the home and garden network’s four-part event series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

5 Ashley Graham flaunted her figure in a tight mini dress while filming a new HGTV show Credit: Instagram/ashleygraham

5 Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman Hosts The Home & Garden Network’s Four-Part Event Series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Credit: Instagram/@ashleygraham

Ahead of the show’s first episode, Ashley, 35, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to promote the new competition series.

The Sports Illustrated cover model captioned the post, “Set your DVRs! The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge starts TONIGHT at 8pm ET/PT on HGTV. See you soon!”

The position included a short video which captured Ashley striking several model poses as she handled construction equipment while filming on the Barbie-themed set.

Aqua’s Barbie Girl starred as HGTV The host showed off her famous curves in a slinky bright orange cashmere dress which she paired with sparkly pink peep toe heels.

The series of events “will feature eight teams of HGTV superstars and a celebrity chef from the Food Network as they transform a Southern California home into a veritable Barbie Dreamhouse.”

In the comments section of the post, one person wrote, “This Barbie is one hot mom.”

While another commenter said, “My favorite Barbie girl!”

On the model’s Instagram stories, Ashley shared a clip from the first moments of the show.

Still in her form-fitting orange dress and with her hair up in a bun and with curly bangs hanging down beside her face, the model excited a life-size doll box to welcome viewers to the show.

GORGEOUS IN GREEN

Last week, Ashley showed off her incredible curves in a figure-hugging green dress for her live appearance with Kelly and Mark.

Ashley spotted the dress on theLive!InstagramStories before meeting Mark Consuelos, 52, and replacement host Andy Cohen, 55.

The TV personality revealed her skintight, sheer green dress was designed by Hildur Yeoman and she wore a “little bodysuit underneath because it’s morning TV.”

The star rotated the camera, showing off the floral print details on the dress while flaunting her curvaceous figure.

Ashley then struck a number of alluring poses to show off her outfit, hair styled in a long ponytail and makeup for her appearance on the morning talk show.

That same week, Ashley flaunted her curvaceous figure in another dress as she revealed her Barbie-like doll to fans during anew HGTV music video.

The Nebraska native showed off her Barbie lookalike doll in the video, which originally premiered in 2016.

The mother-of-two wore a colorful long-sleeved bodycon dress, paired with a beige fuzzy hat.

Ashley flaunted full glam makeup and wore her long black hair styled in big, loose curls.

She was holding the official Ashley Graham Barbie, which featured a wider hip structure and belly pooch to simulate the model.

Ashley told the cameras, “I never imagined that I would have a Barbie in my image when I was a little girl. Never, never, never.

“I never even thought Barbie would be able to be different than she was.”

“So the fact that Mattel has done such a great job creating all the different types of Barbies that are made in so many different likenesses just goes to show that any little girl can look up and say ‘oh, I can be so does she “.” she exclaimed.

Ashley then joked that she and her Barbie doll could talk telepathically, as she pretended to have a conversation with miniature Ashley.

The model continued, “She was created in 2016. I have to go to Mattel headquarters and choose her hair, the shape of her eyes, her lips, her nose.

“She even has wider hips than the OG Barbie and she has a little less belly fat. We discussed the whole outfit. We took her on one of the red carpets I did.

“I love her, I adore her, and she actually lives in my office. And she also has a little Glamor of the Year award,” she laughed.

CABINET MALFUNCTION

Ashley showed off her curves again in a sheer black dress while attending the Barbie movie premiere.

She wowed in the polka-dot tulle dress at the event in Los Angeles on Sunday, but admitted to suffering from what she called an awkward AF wardrobe malfunction.

Ashley wore a strapless dress with a fishtail skirt and a ruffled bodice.

The Oscars host’s Countdown paired the form-fitting garment with a pair of towering black heels.

She looked stunning in her eye-catching outfit, she admitted she could barely sit in it.

Ashley shared a video of herself lying awkwardly in the back seat of a car on her way to the premiere.

She said, “I’m on my way to the Barbie premiere and it’s awkward AF because I can’t move.”

Ashley added through gritted teeth, “I’m taped, I’m sewn up,” before declaring, “But I’m gorgeous!”

Ashley then shared a clip from inside the movie theater of herself eating a Snickers chocolate bar.

“Snickers cinema is the way, the truth and the light,” she said between bites.

REAL CURVES

Last month, Ashley showed off her real curves in a tiny blue bikini for an unreleased new TikTok.

TheTikTok, which also served as an ad for St. Tropez’s Luxe Body Serum, showed Ashley applying the suntan product to her skin while wearing the blue swimsuit.

Ashley stood in front of her pool as she scrubbed in the serum.

She seductively lowered the straps of her bikini to distribute the skincare product on the hard to reach areas under her top, then proceeded to twist and show off the finished result.

5 The HGTV host showed off her famous curves in a bright orange cashmere bodycon dress which she paired with sparkly pink peep toe heels Credit: Instagram/ashleygraham

5 Recently, Ashley showed off her real curves in a tiny blue bikini for a new unreleased TikTok Credit: TikTok / Ashley Graham