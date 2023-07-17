Jane Birkin, actress and fashion icon, dies at 76 in Paris





Jane Birkin, the actress and fashion icon known as France’s favorite Englishwoman, died on Sunday. She was 76 years old. Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris, according to French media. Her cause of death was not immediately announced, but she had battled health issues in recent years, including a stroke in 2021. Jane Birkin, the actress and fashion icon died on Sunday. She was 76 years old. Birkin pictured during Oslo World on November 2, 2022 in Norway. (By Ole Hagen/Redferns for ABA) Arriving in Paris in 1968 to shoot the film Slogan, Birkin almost immediately became a central figure in French culture. On set, she met Paris-born Serge Gainsbourg, and they quickly struck up a passionate romance. Birkin again endeared himself to the French in 1969 after recording the duet Je taime moi non plus (I love you, me neither) with Gainsbourg. The song topped the UK pop charts, the first foreign language song to achieve this feat. Gainsbourg and Birkins’ turbulent romance made them France’s most famous couple until their split in 1980. Her fashion influence was furthered by a chance encounter during a 1984 robbery. She was sitting next to Herms chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas when she spilled several items from her bag. Birkin then complained to Dumas that there weren’t designer bags big enough for all her stuff. To prove her point, she drew a design on the back of an airplane backpack. Dumas used the design of a giant new Herms bag, and Birkin allowed him to put his name to it. The coveted Birkin bag was born. I thought, Oh my God, on my obituary, it’ll say, Like the bag or something, Birkin told CBS in 2018. Well, it could be worse. Born on December 14, 1946 in London, Birkin was the daughter of British stage actress Judy Campbell and her husband, British naval officer David Birkin. latest news As it happens Get updates on the coronavirus pandemic and other news as they happen with our free email alerts. At 17, she married John Barry, famous for having composed the James Bond theme. But the marriage was rocky, and they divorced after three years. British singer, actress and model Jane Birkin, pictured here April 6, 1971. (Steve Wood/Getty Images) Birkin had a star turn in the 1966 film Blow-Up, then shot to international fame after crossing the English Channel. In addition to Slogan, she was known for Death on the Nile in 1978 and Evil Under the Sun in 1982. Birkin has worked with leading French directors Bertrand Tavernier, Agns Varda, Jean-Luc Godard, Alain Resnais and James Ivory on many of his more than six dozen films. She was nominated for three Csars awards, the French version of the Oscars. Although Birkins’ acting career slowed, she continued to make and perform music while devoting herself to several causes, including animal rights and democracy around the world. In 2015, she asked Herms to remove her name from the Birkin bag to protest their treatment of alligators and crocodiles. You can always do something, Birkin said at an Amnesty International event in 2001. You can say I don’t agree with that. With dispatch services

