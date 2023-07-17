Morality police return to enforce dress code in DW cities 7/16/2023





Iranian police have announced they are resuming patrols to enforce a strict dress code that requires women to cover their hair in public. In Tehran, male and female vice police officers could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans on Sunday. “Police will launch patrols by car and on foot to warn, take legal action and bring to justice those who disobey police orders and ignore the consequences of dressing against the norm,” the spokesperson said. policeman Saeed Montazer Almehdi, according to the official IRNA news agency. . The report comes exactly ten months after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who was arrested for violating the Islamic dress code and later died in police custody. His death sparked nationwide protests that were brutally suppressed. More than 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 arrested in the violent crackdown. Iranian women defy laws limiting their freedom To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Silent protest sign But even after the protest movement was suppressed, many women blatantly ignored the headscarf requirement in silent protest. The morality police have largely disappeared from the streets of Iranian cities, and there have even been reports that the morality police have been disbanded. However, authorities have insisted that the dress code has not changed. They took other steps to enforce the rules, including closing businesses where employees were not following the rules and installing cameras in public places to track violators. Legacy of the Islamic Revolution Iran’s religious leaders have vehemently defended the dress code and see the hijab as a pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power. The dress code has been in force in Iran since 1979. Violators risk fines or prison terms of up to two months. However, with many Iranians demanding changes, authorities in May proposed a softer bill on “Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity”. It demands higher fines for “anyone who removes their veil in public places or on the internet”, but refrains from the threat of imprisonment. dj/dj (AP, AFP, dpa)

