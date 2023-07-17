Fashion
Preppy Meets Chic: How the Tennis Court Became a Fashion Playground
Roland-Garros recently finished and Wimbledon in progress, fashion does not abandon the codes of tennis.
Two of his favorite inspirations at the moment are quiet luxury and sport. It’s a duo that has long proven itself, bringing vintage pieces up to date that combine elegance and functionality, without ever compromising on style.
That’s why “tenniscore” is a guaranteed winner this season.
Whether it’s fashion and basketball, fashion and football or fashion and motor racing, it’s no secret that the ready-to-wear and luxury industries have long understood the interest in associating with popular sports to strengthen brand awareness, build community loyalty and even open up new horizons.
But if there’s one sport where style is particularly important, and it has been for decades, it’s tennis, with its mix of preppy style, high-end chic and technical performance.
It’s an inspiration not unlike the “quiet luxury” aesthetic that went viral a few weeks ago thanks to the success of the TV show, Succession.
At the dawn of summer, the trend seems to be taking hold, but with an athletic twist that gives birth to “tenniscore”, a fashion look that has already won millions of followers around the world.
Born on the slopes
Although it now has nearly a million views on TikTok, the “tenniscore” trend was not born on social networks, but on the catwalks.
Under the impetus of Miu Miu, who marked the return of the pleated miniskirt and launched his Miu Miu Tennis Club in the summer of 2022, tennis fashion has slowly but surely established itself as a real phenomenon.
Not only have most of the major luxury brands and ready-to-wear giants adopted this famous preppy wardrobe with polo shirts, pleated skirts, sporty chic dresses, caps and socks, but it has also become a must. with the emergence of “quiet luxury”. “, which has more than 150 million views on the Chinese social network.
So if “tenniscore” stands out today, it is largely due to its retro-chic side, evoking the wardrobes of amateur or professional players of past decades.
Miu Miu is not the only brand to have succumbed to the call of the tennis court.
Although not directly inspired by the famous racket sport, the collaboration between Gucci and Adidas also references this popular retro-chic style.
More recently, Lacoste, a brand closely linked to the world of tennis, has embraced the trend with a collection of clothing and accessories offered in collaboration with the Sporty & Rich label.
This includes all the outfits the most stylish tennis player could want, to wear off the court, of course, for added effect.
From Winnie Harlow to Iris Law
While it’s not always enough for one or more brands to start a trend for it to go viral, some public figures can really help bring it to the masses.
That’s exactly what happened with “tenniscore,” proven by a host of particularly influential celebrities on social media, from Bella Hadid to Beyonce.
And that’s not all, as Belgian singer Angele stormed Coachella in April wearing a high-end Chanel-inspired “tenniscore” outfit.
As for Iris Law, it was at the Cannes Film Festival that one of her street style looks stood out.
The English actress and model opted for a pleated skirt in a very fine woven material, paired with a long-sleeved top under which we saw a swimsuit.
More recently, Canadian model Winnie Harlow succumbed to the appeal of the “tenniscore” look on social networks for the purposes, let’s note, of a campaign for the Puma brand, while Chiara Ferragni has completely revisited the trend by accessorizing her miniskirt combination of a simple bra, loafers and knee high socks.
This particular outfit is a reminder that, by the end of summer, “tenniscore” should give way to “school girl” style, which is ultimately just another variation of the preppy aesthetic. AFP Relax news
