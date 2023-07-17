Australia’s Matildas demand equal prices for men’s and women’s World Cups





SYDNEY (AP) Australia’s Matildas have called for equal prize money for world soccer tournaments just days before the kickoff of the Women’s World Cup In Sydney. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the biggest Women’s World Cup to date and both national teams will begin their group campaigns on Thursday. Australia’s 23-member World Cup squad, i including star striker Sam Kerr, spoke in a video released Monday by the players’ union to acknowledge the growth of the women’s game, but to point out that the total prize money for the 2023 World Cup is around a quarter of what was on offer at the men’s World Cup Last year. France’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup received another blow after defender Selma Bacha left the pitch in tears on a stretcher in the dying minutes of the teams’ warm-up match against Australia. Global football players’ union FIFPRO has released an analysis of its members’ workload during the 32-team route to the Women’s World Cup which kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand. The Women’s World Cup will be played with new programs in place to help protect players and other participants. Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema and England’s Leah Williamson are among the stars of women’s football who will not take part in the World Cup. Australian men’s and women’s teams receive the same minimum percentage of prize money under Football Australias collective agreement. Collective bargaining has ensured that we now get the same terms as the Socceroos, with one exception, midfielder Tameka Yallop said in the video produced by Professional Footballers Australia. FIFA will still only offer women a quarter of the prize money compared to men for the same achievement. The overall prize pool for the 2023 Women’s World Cup is $110 million. FIFA allocated $152 million for the tournament, including prize money as well as preparation payments for the 32 teams and club compensation, and said that was three times more than it had allocated for the 2019 edition. The Men’s World Cup prize pool was $440 million. Although the prize money has gone up, it is still only 25% of what the men get, and FIFA stands for equality and there is still no assurance that there will be equality, a PFA co-chief executive Kate Gill told the Australian Associated Press. Gill said the argument that broadcast rights and sponsorship revenue contributed to unequal payouts didn’t cut it. They have $4 billion in reserves, so they can afford to spend and even things out now, Gill told AAP. It is therefore a call to arms and also the players understanding that their power is in their collective and in their solidarity. ___ AP Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/womens-world-cup-australia-matildas-equal-prize-money-fifa-c618d801bdbbecd51311c09a2bdce589 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos