Fashion
Twitter users wonder if Mirror Palais rayon dress is worth $1,295
- A viral Tweet about a dress made from 100% semi-synthetic fabric sparked heated debate.
- People argue that a dress made from 100% rayon isn’t worth the $1,295 price tag.
- Others argue that the price is justified given the detailing and tailoring.
A viral Tweet about a $1,295 dress made from 100% semi-synthetic fibers has thrown the Twitter fashion community into heated debate.
People wonder if the rayon material of the dress is worth the high price tag. Rayon is a semi-synthetic fabric made from purified cellulose fibers that are usually created from wood pulp. Although its texture and versatility make it a popular choice, it is not a durable fabric because standard machine washing can stretch or shrink it, according to an international fashion company. Who What to Wear.
And Twitter users are baffled that the 100% rayon dress costs four figures.
sal (@ghostinmypocket) July 15, 2023
“Don’t bother me” tweeted @ghostinmypocket on Sunday. Attached to the tweet were screenshots of the dress on the Mirror Palais brand website Ruffle tunnel dress cloud as well as details of the fabric content showing that it is 100% rayon. The tweet has since racked up more than 6.7 million views and 28,3000 likes.
Many other users echoed a similar sentiment.
Kinjal Khanna (@kinjall_) July 15, 2023
“once you start checking the fabric, you really can’t find anything to buy,” tweeted Kinjal Khanna, @kinjall_garnering over 60,100 likes and 4.4 million views.
“No, like, it’s literally inexcusable,” tweeted Lacyne, @OgLakynA Los Angeles-based virtual personal stylist and educator in sustainable fashion.
Lakyn You Stylist (@OgLakyn) July 15, 2023
“I know rayon and most textiles very well (I’m writing a book about them!), but it’s not a dress that should be rayon and especially not at this price, especially that Mirror Palais claims to champion sustainability,” Lakyn wrote in a follow-up Tweeter.
According to the brand websiteMirror Palais is a “sustainable women’s ready-to-wear brand” founded in 2019 by Marcelo Gaia, designer born in the queen. She prides herself on “putting fair wages and craftsmanship at the forefront of the fashion conversation,” according to the brand’s website.
Meanwhile, some tweeted in defense of the brand’s fabric choice.
Saint Shannon (@shannon_sense) July 15, 2023
“You want so many clothes for nothing. There’s a lot of detail and stitching here. The fiber doesn’t mean anything in the end because it could be made by a very expensive factory. It even chooses to be polyester and to be an expensive fabric”, tweeted Shannon Stokes, @shannon_senseA Stylist based in New York and costume designer.
Mirror Palais did not immediately respond to Insider’s out-of-hours request for comment.
