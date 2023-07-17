Kate Middleton wears a green Roland Mouret dress for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final





We are green with envy over the Wimbledon style of this royal. Kate Middleton skipped Wimbledon Whites for the third time this year, wearing another green Championship Series outfit as she attended the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final in England yesterday. The royal joined Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who made their Wimbledon debuts for the thrilling match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with her husband and children coordinating in shades of blue. The Princess of Wales, 41, sported a Roland Mouret midi sheath dress ($929) with off-the-shoulder ruffles as she competed in the action-packed men’s singles final, marking her third appearance at this year’s championships. Middleton, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which hosts Wimbledon, pinned her special purple and green AELTC ribbon to her dress. The Princess of Wales wore a sparkly sheath dress to wrap up the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. WireImage It was a family affair yesterday as Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Middleton for the men’s singles championship match. MEGA Princess Charlotte attended her first Wimbledon match in a blue floral dress. WireImage On the jewelry side, the mother of three has accessorized herself with a new pair of dangling earrings in green onyx signed London machine ($61) plus a new Halcyon Days Bangle Bracelet ($215) with blue stones. She sported a nude pair of her frequently worn clothes Gianvito Rossi pumps ($795) and wore one of her favorite Emmy London clutches in to blush ($425). After enjoying the tennis action with her family, the Princess of Wales presented the Championship trophy to Alcaraz, who clinched this year’s title after a thrilling, hours-long match against the defending champion. On Saturday, the royal wore another striking green look as she watched the women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova, donning an almost neon tennis ball. Self-Portrait Dress ($615). Her dress featured ruffle detailing on one sleeve. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The princess opted for a retro-style lime look for Saturday’s women’s final. Getty Images Her first green look of the season was an 1980s throwback. WireImage For more Page Six style… Earlier this month, the royal stepped out at Wimbledon for the first time this season and wore her first championship green ensemble while sporting a Princess Diana-inspired look consisting of a mint green blazer and skirt white. She took on the green and white theme in her footwear, wearing white 1980s-style court shoes as she took in the action on day two of the championships, joining friend Roger Federer for some tennis fun. See you on the courts next year, Kate.

