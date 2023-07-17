Dress code patrols return to Iran





Iran’s ‘morality police’, which enforce strict dress codes imposed by the ayatollahs’ regime, renew their patrols 10 months after the death of Mahsa Amini, the young woman arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly. According to CNN, “Saeid Montazeralmahdi, spokesman for Iran’s Faraja Police Agency, said police would resume foot and vehicle patrols across the country from Sunday.” They will resume “morality police” patrols and arrests for dress code violations. Arrested women could be prosecuted and detained in “re-education centers”, where they detain those who do not respect the rules relating to modesty, and where the detainees will take part in courses on Islam and the dress code. PHOTO/FILE – Ayatollah Ali Jamenei Ten months ago, Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested by this body on September 13 for not wearing the veil correctly and died three days later in police custody. Following this event, thousands of people took to the streets to protest his death. Human rights groups estimate that 20,000 people were arrested and another 500 killed during these protests. On December 4, the Attorney General announced the dissolution of the “morality police”, but in recent months the presence of the officers on the streets of Iranian cities has been observed, although less intensively. Following the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iranian law required that all women in Iran wear hijabs that cover their head and neck and keep their hair hidden. The Islamic Revolution Committees served as the Islamic religious police until 2005 when the “Gasht-e-Ershad” or guidance patrol, also known as the “morality police”, was established within the framework of the national police, under the control of the ministry. from within and reporting to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Currently, the conservative government of President Ebrahim Raisi has announced the resumption of policing. According to Al Jazeera, “The government and parliament have been working on legislation to tighten controls on the hijab, but the bill has been criticized by conservative opponents who have deemed it too lenient.”

