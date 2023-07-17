Thailand. Drop insult to monarchy charge against child protester involved in fake fashion show





Before the verdict expected on Thursday July 20 against Noppasin Sainam Treelayapewat, a young activist who faces up to 15 years in prison, accused of lse-majest or insulting the monarchy for having participated in a mock fashion show while he was only 16, Amnesty International Thailand Regional Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: Sainam should not face any charges or penalties, but these prosecutions could cost him years of freedom, simply for having participated in a satirical fashion show during a peaceful demonstration when he had under 18 years old. The multiple criminal charges against Sainam show once again how the Thai authorities are depriving many children of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Thai authorities must immediately and unconditionally drop the charges against Sainam, along with more than 100 youths who face separate criminal charges for their involvement in peaceful protests. Amnesty International report, We claim our futurereleased in February 2023, documented how authorities failed to ensure the safety of many children during protests and instances in which violent arrests and unlawful detentions endangered the physical and mental integrity of child protesters. Children and young people in Thailand continue to risk serious repercussions for speaking out. This includes the 286 children who have recently faced criminal charges, official intimidation and surveillance by authorities, and unnecessary and excessive use of force by police during demonstrations. As a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Thailand must ensure that children are free to express themselves through peaceful protest in a safe environment. and auspicious. Background: On October 29, 2020, pro-democracy protesters gathered around Silom Road in Bangkok to call for political reforms. As part of the protest, protesters staged the Peoples Runway, a mock fashion show aimed at presenting a satirical take on the role of the monarchy in Thailand. Noppasin Sainam Treelayapewat was one of the models who walked the runway in a black crop top. Sainam faces various charges for participating in the satirical trail, including lse-majest under Section 112 of the Thai Penal Code. Under this law, anyone found guilty of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent can be sentenced to imprisonment for between three and 15 years. Other charges Sainam faces include violating the Emergency Decree, the Communicable Diseases Act, the Public Gatherings Act and the Control of Advertising through the Use of Sound Amplifiers Act. On September 12, 2022, the Bangkok Criminal Court convicted 23-year-old activist Jatuphon Niw Saeung, who had participated in the same fashion show, sentencing her to two years in prison for insulting the monarchy. If the Court also finds Sainam guilty, he will be the second person sentenced for taking part in this parody fashion show. Between January 1, 2020 and July 11, 2023, local advocacy group Thai human rights lawyers reported that at least 286 children, including Sainam, faced criminal charges for their involvement in peaceful protests. At least 20 of them have been charged under the lse-majest law. Amnesty International urges the Thai authorities to uphold their obligation under international law to respect, protect and promote the peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression by dropping charges under this provision against anyone peacefully exercising their rights, including in protest.

